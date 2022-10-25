The American Express (AMEX) Platinum card is no longer exclusively for the jet-setter crowd and has become a lifestyle card by adding several non-travel benefits. The personal Platinum card carries a steep $695 annual fee. While the card is marketed to those who can afford the luxury items advertised in Departures magazine, many benefits of the Platinum card can help travelers who aren’t in the top 0.01 percent. One of those benefits is access to several different types of airport club lounges. It can be hard to keep track of which lounges the card will get you into and the requirements for each, thus the need for this post. To clarify, access to lounges is a perk of the Personal Platinum, Business Platinum and variants of these cards.

