Elon Musk Now Owns Twitter. What Does That Mean for Crypto?
Elon Musk is finalizing his Twitter takeover. Though Musk’s relationship with crypto has had its ups and downs, he is mostly seen as an ally of the space. Musk has suggested integrating crypto payments and fighting bots to improve users’ Twitter experience. Elon Musk’s acquisition of social media...
Elon Musk Completes $44B Twitter Takeover, Fires Top Executives
Elon Musk has closed his $44 billion Twitter buyout deal. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO reportedly fired several of the social media giant's senior executives as the deal closed. Musk has shown interest in integrating crypto on Twitter, raising questions about the future of the technology in the context of one of the world's most used social media apps.
