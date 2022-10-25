Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Related
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Struggles shooting in blowout win
Jokic totaled 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 win over the Jazz. Denver didn't need Jokic to shoot well to secure a blowout victory over the Jazz, and he still produced well as a rebounder and passer despite limited action. With the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter this season, the two-time MVP's shot attempts are down. He's taking just 11.8 field goals per game compared to last year's mark of 17.7.
Pacers dump Nets 125-116 behind record shooting
Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored a career-high 32 points as the visiting Indiana Pacers hit a team record 23 3-pointers and
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday
Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Resting Saturday
Conley will not play Saturday against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Conley tallied a season-high 14 points in Friday's game against the Nuggets while logging a season-low 23 minutes in the contest. With Conley set to sit in the second game of a back-to-back set, Jordan Clarkson will likely see more time on the ball, and Collin Sexton and Malik Beasley are among the candidates to play additional minutes.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers after 3-5 start: 'We haven't earned it and we got to go earn it'
Tom Brady is in unfamiliar territory when it comes to his Hall of Fame NFL career. Brady isn't used to losing, yet for the first time in two decades the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is experiencing what it's like to fail. The Buccaneers have lost five of six games to...
CBS Sports
Ex-Nuggets coach George Karl calls for firing of Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett: He 'needs to be done in Denver'
The Denver Broncos have been the disappointment of the 2022 NFL season thus far. They are currently on a four-game losing streak, reside in last place in the AFC West at 2-5, new quarterback Russell Wilson has not impressed and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be on the hot seat. At least, that's what former Denver Nuggets head coach and NBA Hall of Famer George Karl wants.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley after critical comments: 'It just hurt my heart'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson scorched the nets with four 3-pointers in the second half of Thursday night's 123-110 win over the Miami Heat, but after the game he set his sights on a different target. Before leaving the podium after fielding questions from the media,...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Enters protocols
Gay (COVID-19) has entered health and safety protocols and has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets. Gay missed practice Thursday due to feeling under the weather and has entered the league's health and safety protocols. the 36-year-old has amassed 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.8 minutes per game as a frontcourt depth option for the Jazz, and his absence could open up more minutes at the four for Jarred Vanderbilt and Lauri Markkanen.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Sticking in St. Louis
Arenado elected to opt into the remaining five years of his contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado had the option to test the market heading into his age-32 season, but he evidently felt as though he wasn't going to do better than the five years and $144 million he has remaining on his current deal. He's coming off a season in which he hit .293/.358/.533 (good for a career-best 151 wRC+) while playing excellent defense, but his age may have made it tough to beat an already lofty salary. The decision is largely a hit to Arenado's long-term fantasy value, as it keeps him in one of the league's more pitcher-friendly parks for the foreseeable future, though he'll at least remain a part of a solid lineup that's helped him eclipse 100 RBI in back-to-back seasons.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: No injury designation
Thompson doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was upgraded to a full participant Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to open the week due to a thumb injury. The backup quarterback doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday, but with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both healthy, Thompson is unlikely to see the field in Week 8.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jalen Camp: Gets call to active roster
Houston elevated Camp from its practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against Tennessee. Camp joined the Texans' practice squad after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster and will have a chance to make his season debut in Week 8 after being elevated to the active roster. Nico Collins (groin) has already been ruled out and Brandin Cooks (wrist) is questionable, so it's possible Camp gets involved offensively, though he's still unlikely to crack fantasy relevance.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Set to lead backfield Week 8
Benjamin is expected to continue to serve as the Cardinals' lead back Sunday in Minnesota with James Conner (ribs) having been ruled out for a third straight game, Donnie Druin of SI.com reports. In his previous two turns as the Cardinals' No. 1 back sans Conner, Benjamin essentially handled a...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't play Saturday
Gay (Covid-19 protocols) won't suit up for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Gay entered the protocols Thursday, so it's not too surprising that he'll miss a second straight game Saturday after sitting out Friday's tilt. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Monday in a rematch with Memphis.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns. McCollum seemed to have picked up the injury in Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, where he tallied 14 points and 11 assists in the absence of Brandon Ingram (concussion), Zion Williamson (hip) and Herbert Jones (knee). With Ingram ruled out, Williamson and Jones listed as questionable and the addition of Jose Alvarado (back) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) to the injury report, McCollum could see yet another massive workload Friday if he's active.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Not spotted at practice Friday
Tannehill (ankle) wasn't on the field during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Tannehill didn't practice Wednesday, but was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's session. With the quarterback not taking the field for the early part of Friday's practice, his status for Sunday's game against the Texans will need to be monitored closely, with an added layer of context regarding his Week 8 availability slated to arrive upon the arrival of the team's final injury report. If Tannehill is unavailable this weekend, Malik Willis would be in line to start against Houston.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Set to lead backfield sans Hubbard
Foreman is expected to lead the Carolina backfield Sunday against Atlanta with teammate Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out, The Associated Press reports. The Panthers haven't done much on offense this season, but Foreman and Hubbard combined for 218 total yards last week in a 21-3 win over the Buccaneers in Carolina's first game after the Christian McCaffrey trade. While that type of cumulative production won't happen most weeks, Foreman has a nice opportunity ahead of him with Hubbard unavailable against a struggling Atlanta defense. Raheem Blackshear is the only other healthy tailback on the active roster, though Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said he still wants to use a backfield committee and might call up Spencer Brown from the practice squad before Sunday. Regardless, Foreman is a clear favorite to start and lead the team in carries.
CBS Sports
Bengals star Joe Burrow reveals the one NFL rule he would change if he were in charge of the league
Roger Goodell doesn't sound like he's going to be stepping down as NFL commissioner any time soon, but if he does, and the league decides to put Joe Burrow in charge, there's one rule that the Bengals quarterback will be changing right away. During an interview with Colin Cowherd this...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Solid in win
Love closed Friday's 132-123 overtime win over the Celtics with nine points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds in 21 minutes. Love failed to record at least seven rebounds for the first time this season, but his nine points marked his second-highest total through five contests. His production is creeping away from fantasy relevance, but the 34-year-old maintains a subtle impact off the bench for the Cavaliers. Cleveland holds a plus-19.7 point differential when Love is on the floor.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Gets eye surgery
Bellinger underwent successful surgery Friday to address damage to his septum as well as fractures on the lower window of his left eye socket, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Surgery was ordered up for the rookie tight end after he suffered the injury when he was poked in the eye...
Comments / 0