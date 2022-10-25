You know what trick-or-treat is, but unless you have young children, you’ve probably never heard of trunk-or-treat. Trunk-or-treat is a new trend sweeping New Jersey and many parts of the U.S. where communities create a safe-space for young children to trick-or-treat. Families decorate their cars, bring their treats and park together, usually in a town park or commercial parking lot so kids can trick-or-treat, usually under the supervision and support of local law enforcement. It’s usually a few days before the actual Halloween holiday, giving young children multiple days of Halloween fun. Trunk-or-treat events are sometimes carnival-like events that also The post New Jersey is the trunk-or-treat capital of the United States appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO