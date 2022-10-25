ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

New Jersey is the trunk-or-treat capital of the United States

You know what trick-or-treat is, but unless you have young children, you’ve probably never heard of trunk-or-treat. Trunk-or-treat is a new trend sweeping New Jersey and many parts of the U.S. where communities create a safe-space for young children to trick-or-treat. Families decorate their cars, bring their treats and park together, usually in a town park or commercial parking lot so kids can trick-or-treat, usually under the supervision and support of local law enforcement. It’s usually a few days before the actual Halloween holiday, giving young children multiple days of Halloween fun. Trunk-or-treat events are sometimes carnival-like events that also The post New Jersey is the trunk-or-treat capital of the United States appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Stunning New Jersey Town Makes National Best Winter Getaway List

No one could ever doubt that New Jersey is one of the top summer destinations in the whole nation, but we are apparently a hot spot in the winter as well. According to a major website, New Jersey is home to one of the top 10 winter destinations as well. Country Living has come up with a list of the best towns to head to for an awesome winter getaway, and a great New Jersey town has made the list.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million

Nobody won the jackpot in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, but five $50,000 tickets were sold across New Jersey. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now $800 million. Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Wednesday, October 26, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations: Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City; Bergen County: Krauser’s Food Store, 109 West Pleasant Ave., Maywood; Cape May County: Acme Market Store #3835, 2087 Shore Rd., Ocean View; and, Passaic County: Market Street Shell, The post Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

Four $50K Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ

Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Wednesday, Oct. 26 drawing were sold across New Jersey. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City;. Bergen County:...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Toms River responds to a statewide increase in car burglaries and thefts with added patrols

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Car thefts and burglaries are on the rise in New Jersey. Many blame relaxed enforcement by the New Jersey courts and overreaching controls on police officers by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the Attorney General’s Office. Police officers have been barred from engaging in police chases, and once perpetrators are caught, they are usually back on the street in days due to the state’s no cash bail policies. Today, the Toms River Police Department said it is responding in kind to a rash of thefts and burglaries in town by adding more patrols. “With the The post Toms River responds to a statewide increase in car burglaries and thefts with added patrols appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Hysterical: NJ Dems about to ban baseball bats, scissors, knitting needles as deadly weapons

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Democrats want to disarm the public while letting dangerous criminals out of jail hours after they commit crimes. They’re not just trying to make it harder to own a gun by requiring psychiatric evaluations and home inspections; now they have added a laundry list of deadly weapons to ban. “In their headlong sprint to try to ban lawfully owned guns all over New Jersey, it seems that liberal lawmakers have authored a bill that could ban a wide range of common household items, tools, sports equipment, and possibly even Grandma’s knitting needles,” New Jersey Senator The post Hysterical: NJ Dems about to ban baseball bats, scissors, knitting needles as deadly weapons appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

116K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy