This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The Roundup: A Tour Of New Jersey's Fanciest Fitness ClubsOssiana TepfenhartParamus, NJ
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
New Jersey zoo closed this week after dead duck, goose test positive for Avian Flu
The Popcorn Park Zoo in Forked River has announced it will be closed this week after the staff recovered a dead duck and goose and sent them for testing, with the results coming back positive for Avian Flu.
New Jersey is the trunk-or-treat capital of the United States
You know what trick-or-treat is, but unless you have young children, you’ve probably never heard of trunk-or-treat. Trunk-or-treat is a new trend sweeping New Jersey and many parts of the U.S. where communities create a safe-space for young children to trick-or-treat. Families decorate their cars, bring their treats and park together, usually in a town park or commercial parking lot so kids can trick-or-treat, usually under the supervision and support of local law enforcement. It’s usually a few days before the actual Halloween holiday, giving young children multiple days of Halloween fun. Trunk-or-treat events are sometimes carnival-like events that also The post New Jersey is the trunk-or-treat capital of the United States appeared first on Shore News Network.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, an animal shelter that has locations in Central and North Jersey, will no longer provide animal control services for the 19 New Jersey municipalities it serves, come the end of the year. The shelter currently operates animal welfare campuses in Madison and North Branch,...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
One of the Coolest Hotels in America Can Be Found Here at the Jersey Shore
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
Stunning New Jersey Town Makes National Best Winter Getaway List
No one could ever doubt that New Jersey is one of the top summer destinations in the whole nation, but we are apparently a hot spot in the winter as well. According to a major website, New Jersey is home to one of the top 10 winter destinations as well. Country Living has come up with a list of the best towns to head to for an awesome winter getaway, and a great New Jersey town has made the list.
A Winning $200K Lottery Ticket Was Sold Last Week in Southern Ocean County, NJ
We all buy lottery tickets and put them in our purses or wallet and never look at them. It's time to pull out your tickets if you bought Powerball tickets for October 24th's drawing and bought your ticket in Beach Haven, you could be a big winner. The New Jersey...
These Ten New Jersey Towns Are The Safest In The State To Live In
When picking where you and your family want to live, safety is a huge concern. Especially nowadays when crime is at the forefront of everyone's mind. I'm lucky enough to have never lived in an area where I felt genuinely unsafe, but that's not always the case for everyone. Sure,...
NJ school bus crash leaves 2 special needs teens, 2 adults hurt
GLEN ROCK — A crash involving a small school bus and a second vehicle left four people hurt — two of them special needs students who were bus passengers, according to police. Officers were called to the Tuesday crash around 8:19 a.m., according to Glen Rock Police Chief...
Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million
Nobody won the jackpot in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, but five $50,000 tickets were sold across New Jersey. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now $800 million. Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Wednesday, October 26, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations: Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City; Bergen County: Krauser’s Food Store, 109 West Pleasant Ave., Maywood; Cape May County: Acme Market Store #3835, 2087 Shore Rd., Ocean View; and, Passaic County: Market Street Shell, The post Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
Four $50K Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ
Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Wednesday, Oct. 26 drawing were sold across New Jersey. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City;. Bergen County:...
This is a cool, lively NJ restaurant for your next celebration
If you’re ever in a party mood in New Jersey, but just don’t feel like going to New York to get the vibe, there is one place where you can have the best of both worlds. The two P’s: Party and Proximity. I am a strong believer...
4 top butcher shops in NJ to get the best meat
The best way to buy meat is to go to a guy that understands the cuts and the quality of meat. I remember my grandmother going to the local butcher in Westmont, NJ when I was growing up. We never bought meat from a supermarket. What's interesting is how things...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 12-18, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Great NJ day trip with a hidden gem hole in the wall
Sussex County is in the far northwest corner of New Jersey. It's different from what most people think of when they think "Jersey." Its rolling hills and vast farmland and forest make it a unique corner of our state. This time of year, with the fall foliage in full bloom,...
Toms River responds to a statewide increase in car burglaries and thefts with added patrols
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Car thefts and burglaries are on the rise in New Jersey. Many blame relaxed enforcement by the New Jersey courts and overreaching controls on police officers by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the Attorney General’s Office. Police officers have been barred from engaging in police chases, and once perpetrators are caught, they are usually back on the street in days due to the state’s no cash bail policies. Today, the Toms River Police Department said it is responding in kind to a rash of thefts and burglaries in town by adding more patrols. “With the The post Toms River responds to a statewide increase in car burglaries and thefts with added patrols appeared first on Shore News Network.
Top 4 places in New Jersey to get the best hot dog
Whether you prefer ketchup, mustard, relish, raw onions, sauerkraut, melted cheese, pickles, or some combination of these toppings, we can at least agree that the hot dog has its place among iconic American foods. It's the go-to for backyard barbeques and baseball games or just for a snack in the...
Hysterical: NJ Dems about to ban baseball bats, scissors, knitting needles as deadly weapons
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Democrats want to disarm the public while letting dangerous criminals out of jail hours after they commit crimes. They’re not just trying to make it harder to own a gun by requiring psychiatric evaluations and home inspections; now they have added a laundry list of deadly weapons to ban. “In their headlong sprint to try to ban lawfully owned guns all over New Jersey, it seems that liberal lawmakers have authored a bill that could ban a wide range of common household items, tools, sports equipment, and possibly even Grandma’s knitting needles,” New Jersey Senator The post Hysterical: NJ Dems about to ban baseball bats, scissors, knitting needles as deadly weapons appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three northern New Jersey residents arrested ‘casing’ vehicles in Marlboro
MARLBORO — Three residents of northern New Jersey were arrested by Marlboro police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, among other violations. In response to a request for information from the News Transcript, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said...
