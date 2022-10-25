The Clinton County Republican Party will be hosting U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance in the Wilmington Municipal Building at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 29. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and three Ohio Supreme Court justices will also be in attendance. Shown are members of the local GOP with Vance in a meet-and-greet before the primary election.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO