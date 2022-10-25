[VIDEO] Orphaned bear cub found in tree after eluding Colorado wildlife officers for a week

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) captured a clever bear cub in Fruita on Monday, that had reportedly been eluding wildlife officers and visiting a middle school since last week.

Officers were finally able to catch up with the cub after receiving a report of a young bear resting in a tree and someone's private residence.

"Thanks to the help of Lower Valley Fire and Fruita PD, wildlife officers were able to get the cub safely out of the tree. Once safely on the ground, he was taken to a wildlife rehab center to be evaluated," CPW said in a tweet.

Check out videos and photos of the rescue below:

During this time of year, black bears are typically spotted by humans more often, as they desperately scavenge for extra calories in preparation for winter.

Without a mother, it is possible that this cub may not gotten enough calories needed to survive the winter.