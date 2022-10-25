ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, IL

LHS Marching Indians compete, plan annual fundraiser

Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 4 days ago
The Lawrenceville High School Marching Indians recently competed in field competition at Newton High School where the group picked up a third place overall finish in Class 1A competition. In addition, the LHS color guard and the LHS percussion were also awarded a third place trophy in their respective groups. The Unit 20 Music Boosters will host its annual Chili Supper fundraiser in the LHS cafeteria on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 5-6:30 p.m. Band performances begin at 6:30 p.m. in the LHS auditorium. The cost of the chili dinner is a free will donation. The LHS Marching Indians will perform its field show, Grease, at the Oblong Spooktacular band competition on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. The band will also be featured in the nighttime parade in Oblong which begins at 7 p.m.

Lawrenceville, IL
