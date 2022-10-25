Darnell donates pumpkins to ERBA Head Start students

Related
Witches on Bikes spreading joy while giving back to community
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Around one hundred and sixty witches will be trading in their brooms for bikes on Saturday. Witches on Bike started last year when thirty-two women decided to dress up as witches and ride bikes around Vincennes just to cackle and spread some Halloween happiness. "At the...
LOCAL / AREA EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
(OLNEY) The Trinity Lutheran Church, at the east edge of Olney, will host a concert of festival organ music presented by Ryan Littlejohn, coming up this Sunday afternoon at 4:00. A picnic will follow with bratwursts, chips, apple strudel, and cider. Plus a hayride and pumpkin carving for children. It’s all free of charge and all families are invited.
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
Baby Delivered on the Side of the Road Near Indiana College Campus
I don't think AAA offers this kind of roadside assistance. Baby Delivered on Schutte Road Just Off the University of Southern Indiana Campus. It was anything but a routine morning on Wednesday at the University of Southern Indiana campus for Public Safety Sergeant Jonathan Hancock. Just after 7:00 AM, a call came in about a woman in need of medical assistance just off the Lloyd Expressway on the side of Schutte Road which runs along the east side edge of campus. Sgt. Hancock jumped in his vehicle and made his way to the scene. There he found a woman from Illinois who was in labor and trying to make her way to an Evansville hospital to give birth. The problem was, the baby wasn't willing to wait that long. It was ready right at that moment whether anyone else was or not.
Family of 5 escapes Charleston mobile home fire, 1 injured
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A family of five escaped a mobile home fire in Charleston early Friday morning. The Charleston Fire Department was called to the 500 block of Reynolds Lot 60 around 1:30 a.m. Crews found fire coming from a small shed and had spread into the mobile home.
Congratulations! It’s A Boy!
A bit of excitement on Evansville’s west side this morning. We were alerted by reports of a heavy police and ambulance presence in the area of the USI campus. A check with authorities noted it as a medical run off Schutte Road. Turns out a woman in a car...
Legacy Steakhouse next step for local restauranteur family
Next week, Legacy Steakhouse will open in Jasper and complete the restaurant trifecta for brother/sister partners Jared Weisheit and Tracey Price. The pair — with the help of their family and especially their father, Terry, who carries the inhouse title Vice President of Maintenance — have already established two popular restaurants in Dubois County. Pub ‘N’ Grub specializes in barbecue, ribs, wings and pizza in Jasper, and Fry’d and Chop’d offers up great burgers and french fries with a side of axe throwing in Huntingburg.
Halloween Costumes that Say You’re From Indiana, Without Saying You’re From Indiana
If you are all out of ideas for Halloween 2022, I invite you to take a scroll through these costumes that shout, 'Hey, I'm a Hoosier'!. Ok, the Donnie Baseball costume screams Evansville, Indiana if you are from here. Otherwise, people might think you're just dressed as a baseball player.
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
Rivet Students Evacuated
A reported incident caused a Vincennes school to be evacuated this morning. Vincennes Rivet Middle-High school students were evacuated from the school on Barnett Street this morning. Parents were informed of the incident around 9:45-am via an automated phone call from school officials. The statement said that an incident had...
National Pitbull Awareness Month hopes to end stereotypes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– October is not only a month to celebrate Halloween, but also Pitbull awareness. National Pitbull Awareness Month is designed to change perceptions and stereotypes about bully breed dogs. Some ways to celebrate Pitbull awareness include showing love, educating young people about the breed and sharing positive stories.
LOCAL / REGIONAL COURT NEWS
(NEWTON) In Jasper County Court : an Effingham woman has been charged with one count of vendor fraud, one count of official misconduct, and one count of forgery, with all the felonies punishable by up to seventeen years in prison if found guilty. 31 year old Hillary Robertson allegedly created false records and computer entries at the Jasper County Health Department in Newton, billing the State of Illinois for more than $10,000 of work not done. The JCHD reported the false claims and has returned the money to the state. With the ISP heading up the investigation, Robertson is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Building collapses in downtown Loogootee
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a building collapse in Loogootee. It happened Friday afternoon at Greenwell Hardware on Mill Street. The sheriff's office has not released much information about the collapse. The Martin County Ambulance service said on it's Facebook page no one was...
Police looking for suspect in stabbing outside Evansville bar
Police are looking for a suspect after a man says he was stabbed outside a bar in Evansville. Authorities with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to the victim's home to take the report on Friday. The victim told authorities that he had been stabbed by a man...
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
Vigo Co. dump truck wreck sends 1 to hospital
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital following a dump truck crash Friday in Vigo County. According to Sgt. Khristopher Morris with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday on S. Fagin Street, just south of the intersection with E. Moyer Drive. Sgt. Morris […]
Flying Higher: Dream career pathway launched from Huntingburg
Huntingburg- Colin Smith, a double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University, has created excitement at two southern Indiana regional airports. Huntingburg Regional Airport was home to the Holland native and Southridge High School graduate for the summer as the intern working hand-in-hand with the airport...
Police called to crash involving semi
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say there was a crash involving a semi. It happened late Friday morning at Vann and Washington. We’re told nobody was hurt.
Christian M. Scaggs, 15
Christian M. Scaggs, 15, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Lake Villa, IL. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham.
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
