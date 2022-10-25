Read full article on original website
These Imposter Ladybugs Are Back and Invading New York Homes
Ping, ping, ping. That’s the sound of what my son calls “imposter ladybugs” flinging themselves against the siding of my house what feels like all day long. If your house has been taken over by what look to be adorable little ladybugs, it probably hasn’t. Back again and with a vengeance are Asian lady beetles that are pretty decent dupes for harmless ladybugs.
New York State Says To Put This On Your Kids’ Costumes
Unfortunately, Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for kids in the Untied State and it is not because of the candy. New York State wants you to put this on your kids' costumes this year. On the New York State website, they have released guidelines for Halloween this year and those include what kids should wear on October 31.
Famous ‘Gonzo’ Journalist Once Worked in Upstate New York
Did you know famous gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson once worked as a reporter in Upstate New York?. Before Thompson gained fame with his unique brand of drug-and-booze-fueled reporting for the likes of Rolling Stone magazine, he was a fledgling "regular" reporter fresh out of the military. After being discharged...
All Treats, No Tricks! Halloween Freebies, Deals and Specials at CNY Restaurants
It's all treats and no tricks for Halloween at restaurants across Central New York. A number of national, regional, and local eateries are celebrating the season with freebies, deals, and specials on and leading up to October 31. Applebee’s: Free boneless wings and free delivery with any purchase of $30...
Hunters Caught Illegally Baiting Deer & Bear, 1 Even Posted on Social Media
You just can't fix stupid. If you're going to hunt illegally by baiting deer and bears in New York you probably shouldn't post about it on social media. A hunter is accused of killing a mama bear while it was eating out of a neighborhood dumpster with its cubs, first with a bow and then with a shotgun after tracking it into the woods. If that wasn't bad enough, several pictures of the hunter, two friends, the bear, and the shotgun were posted on social media.
Five New York Cities Make The List Of ‘Best Cities For Pumpkin Lovers’
October is all about Halloween fun. You can't have that fun without the pumpkins. Does New York State actual enjoy these fall classics?. Not only does the month of October have the holiday of Halloween, it has a holiday to honor our massive orange friends. National Pumpkin Day takes place each and every year on October 26th. In honor of this holiday, LawnStarter ranked 2022’s Best Cities for Pumpkin Lovers. We all want to go where the pumpkins are right?
Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York
Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
How Bizarre- Man Who Tried To Assassinate President Reagan Performing New York Concert
The man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan over four decades ago is coming to Albany for a live concert. John Hinckley Junior is planning to perform a concert for Upstate New Yorkers according to Times Union:. “Big news!” John Hinckley Jr. wrote on Twitter Saturday. “I will be...
Where To Buy Fresh Local Cranberries In Upstate New York For Thanksgiving
Your Thanksgiving table will have all of the standard dishes. Are you looking for fresh cranberries to make some cranberry sauce? Here's where to buy them in Upstate New York. Did you know that the recipe for cranberry sauce is almost as old as the United States itself? The recipe for cranberry sauce appears in the 1796 edition of The Art of Cookery by Amelia Simmons. This classic book is the first known cookbook authored by an American.
12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York
There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
New York DEC Warns; Stay Out of Caves and Away from Bats! Why?
With Halloween less than a week away this makes the perfect time to have #batweek in New York State. The immediate thought of bats, to most people, is creepy, winged creatures that fly at night, sleep upside down and want to suck your blood. Some of that is true but mostly bats are not harmful to humans.
Hilarious Video on How Long it Takes Deer to Grow into Moose in the Adirondacks
How long does it take a deer to grow into a moose in the Adirondacks?. That's a question Michele from Life in the ADK gets. Not just once, but about 6 to 8 times a year. And each person who asks is deadly serious. The latest lady to inquire about...
Holy Carp! Angler Reels in Monster From Oneida Lake for Lifetime Catch
Holy carp! A Central New York angler who's been fishing since he was five, reeled in the catch of his life from Oneida Lake. Ryan McGraw has been dropping a line in the water for almost two decades. This week he went jigging for walleye and caught a monster PB carp.
One Of The Worlds Oldest Rivers Flows Through New York State
One of the worlds oldest rivers, and the oldest river in the United States, flows through New York State. Do you know which one?. According to New York State's DEC, New York State has more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams. We also are home to the oldest river in the United States, and one of the oldest rivers in the world.
One of Most Haunted New York Cemeteries Home to Cursed Bronze Lady
The cursed Bronze Lady is just one of many spirits you may feel, hear or even see at one of the most haunted cemeteries in New York state. The cemetery is in the village that was known as North Tarrytown until it changed its name to Sleepy Hollow in 1996. It's home to more than 90 acres of spirits, including Washington Irving, the man behind The Headless Horseman, who rides around looking for his decapitated head.
Is It A Crime to Post Violent Videos in New York?
Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State lawmakers are discussing making the distribution of violent videos a criminal act in New York State. This comes in response to a report released about the racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo in May of this year. While it is already against the terms of service on many websites and applications to distribute graphic violent content, this would criminalize distributing such content.
Age Limit To Trick or Treat in New York State?
What is the age limit to trick or treat in New York State? Are you one of those people that get annoyed when older kids come to your house to trick or treat on Halloween?. You have heard it before when you went to a house to trick or treat before: 'aren't you a little too old to be trick or treating?' someone passing out candy will tell you.
Oneida County’s Greeley Ford Exiting NYS Liquor Authority
Greeley Ford of Camden, who has served as one of three Commissioners at the New York State Liquor Authority, publicly announced his retirement on Wednesday. The announcement came when SLA Chairman Vincent A. Bradley made the announcement that Ford, who's been an SLA Commissioner since June of 2016, was retiring and moving with his wife to Florida.
