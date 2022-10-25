‘We both started crying.’ NC dad hits jackpot watching ‘Halloween’ movie with his son

It was the best Halloween treat a North Carolina dad said he’d ever received, N.C. lottery officials said Tuesday.

Joshua King scratched off a $2-million lottery jackpot while watching the movie “Halloween” with his son on Friday, according to a lottery news release.

“We both just started crying,” the Gastonia resident said when he claimed his Mega 7’s prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday, I was honestly laughing and crying at the same time.”

He beat odds of 1 in 3.18, according the Mega 7’s page on NCLottery.com.

After a “long day of work” Friday, King said he bought the $20 ticket when he picked up his son and then stopped for snacks at a Times Turnaround convenience store on South New Hope Road in Gastonia, officials said.

“The last time that I bought a Mega 7’s ticket I won $200, so I decided to try that one again,” he said.

Once home, King ordered hamburgers from Chili’s and scratched the ticket off after turning on the “Halloween” movie, he said.

“This is life-changing,” King said. “I called my parents, and I was kind of hyperventilating when I was talking to them.”

King had the choice of a 20-year, $100,000 annuity and a $1.2-million lump sum. He chose the lump sum, taking home $852,126 after taxes, according to the lottery.

“I want to use the money to help take care of my family,” King said. “Going to look into buying some property for the family to use.”

King was the first Mega 7’s jackpot winner. The game launched this month with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. His win leaves three $2 million prizes and seven $100,000 prizes to be claimed.