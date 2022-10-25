Barricaded person in custody after firing shots at officers in Myrtle Beach neighborhood

Myrtle Beach police officers arrested a barricaded man Tuesday afternoon after he fired several shots at officers in a Myrtle Beach neighborhood.

At 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a Long Leaf Circle home in search of a person who was “wanted in connection to a domestic incident,” Cpl. Thomas Vest, Myrtle Beach Police Department spokesperson said.

After several hours of negotiation with officers, the man surrendered. No hostages were involved, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Smoke is seen drifting overhead in the area of Long Leaf Circle in Myrtle Beach, where police were handling a barricaded person who had shot at officers. The building caught on fire before the person surrendered, and the cause is under investigation, MBPD officials said. Jason Lee/jlee@thesunnews.com

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is working to put out a fire that started inside the home during the incident. It’s not clear what started the fire, according to Vest.

The name of the man has not been released, and no formal charges have been made.

The Horry County Police Department assisted with the incident.

“We were able to bring him out successfully without any serious injury,” Vest said. “We were able to do that because we had so much help from our partners. So we do want to say thank you to everybody and thank you to the community for your patience.”