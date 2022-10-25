The patient in an ambulance that wrecked near Whiteville Thursday died of natural causes, not due to the wreck. First Sgt. Andrew Pait of the Highway Patrol said EMTs were performing CPR on the victim when the collision happened at the Smyrna Road onramp at U.S. 74. The Klondyke Chadbourn ambulance was transporting a Smyrna Road resident to Columbus Regional on an emergency call.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO