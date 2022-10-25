Read full article on original website
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Making sure unused or unwanted prescription medication doesn’t fall into the wrong hands is important for community health and safety. With National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday, New Hanover County Health and Human Services is partnering with local health departments in Pender and Brunswick counties, along with local law enforcement, area municipalities, and community organizations to offer numerous medication disposal drop box locations throughout the tri-county region.
The patient in an ambulance that wrecked near Whiteville Thursday died of natural causes, not due to the wreck. First Sgt. Andrew Pait of the Highway Patrol said EMTs were performing CPR on the victim when the collision happened at the Smyrna Road onramp at U.S. 74. The Klondyke Chadbourn ambulance was transporting a Smyrna Road resident to Columbus Regional on an emergency call.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery in Wilmington. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a robbery Saturday morning at the PNC Bank near the intersection of Murrayville Road and North College Road. According to the...
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Friday, October 28th, is National First Responders Day, a day to honor the heroic men and women who make it their business to take action when disaster strikes. In the Compass Pointe community, a ceremony was held to honor our local first responders who are...
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —It’s just days away until Halloween. More people are expected to be out this year following the pandemic. Local law enforcement agencies are offering tips and tricks to keep Halloween a fun and safe event for everyone. The Wilmington Police Department advises parents planning on...
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Cooper has announced the appointments of several Cape Fear residents to North Carolina Boards and Commissions. Shemeka D. Stokes of Hampstead has been named to the North Carolina Council on Sickle Cell Syndrome. Stokes is the mother of a child with Sickle Cell Disease and is an advocate for children with Sickle Cell Disease.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a person accused of indecent exposure over the last week. Police say two cases of indecent exposure have been reported, appearing to involve the same vehicle and suspect. The first...
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County fire officials are investigating after a home was badly damaged Tuesday night. Duplin County Fire Marshall Matthew Barwick told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to the fire at 141 N. Blizzardtown Rd. in Beulaville around 11 p.m. The home, which was believed to be around 100 years old, suffered […]
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Hundreds of people brought their furry, 4-legged friends out to Long Leaf Park on Saturday for the 9th Annual Pawz in the Park. It was a ‘pawsitively’ fun-filled day of music, pet contests, raffle prizes, a silent auction, food, drinks, and so many pet-related vendors.
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — A United States Coast Guard JROTC program has officially been established at Topsail High School, making it one of only six high schools in the country to have such a program. Cadet Tyler McDaniel accepted the JROTC flag from RDML Megan Dean during a ceremony...
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The community turned out in large numbers Thursday morning for Southport’s annual ‘ Pumpkin Walk’. Police officers say they had a great time with the Southport Baptist school kids, blocking roads and leading them around town. Kids made their way around Southport...
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Access to services at the YWCA has never been easier thanks to a new Wave Transit bus stop. The stop is located in front of the Wilmington YWCA on College Road. “Wave Transit is excited to partner with the YWCA Lower Cape Fear,” Wave Transit...
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Oasis NC and SEA Academy hosted their annual haunted house event Thursday that featured two haunted houses, and a haunted trail. The ideas, decorations, and spooky fun-filled entertainment was all done by the students from the Southeastern Autism Academy (SEA) that serves children and their families around Wilmington.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Today in Wilmington, students and faculty in the Department of Chemistry and Bio-Chemistry performed a variety of exciting chemistry demonstrations in front of Dobo Hall on the UNCW campus. Stations were arranged so that students could see various forms of chemistry and technology,...
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new playground is officially open and ready for local children to enjoy. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at the Child Development Center’s new playground. The renovations for the playground were funded by a State directed grant. “Like most nonprofits we rely...
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The Boiling Spring Lakes Parks and Recreation has relocated a floating dock just in time for the weekend. The group recently moved the dock from North Lake to Spring Lake Park to give people the opportunity to fish or walk out onto the water.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in Columbus County are reacting to former Sheriff Jody Greene’s apology and his announcement to continue running for office in next month’s election. Greene posted on Facebook less than eight hours after resigning as Columbus County Sheriff to announce that he still plans...
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested in an alleged string of property damage to HVAC units and theft of components from HVAC units in downtown Wilmington. 33-year-old Patrick Andrew Davis and 29-year-old Clayton Alexander Bissett have been charged in connection to the crimes. Davis is charged...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested and charged after allegedly not completing work he was paid for. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they received several reports of 39-year-old Timothy David McDaniel of Elizabethtown not completing handyman work he was hired to do.
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — As a thank you to all military members, the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is offering free admission on Veterans Day. Veterans and active military are welcomed for the free visit with their families on November 11th. Staff say they want your visit to...
