Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Ethan crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 chargeshellasOxford, ME
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
3 people injured after car crashes, snaps telephone poll in Waterboro
WATERBORO, Maine — Three people were sent to area hospitals after a single-car crash in Waterboro on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the York County Sheriff's Office, Lexus Luongo-Hyatt, 25, of Arizona, was driving his pickup truck on West Road when he allegedly veered off the road and hit a telephone pole, causing it to snap.
WGME
Maine mom wants more body cameras after police shot her son, I-Team tracks their use
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- Body cameras have become almost an essential tool in recent years, as law enforcement across the country has faced increase pressure from the public to increase transparency. In Maine, many departments were early adopters but there's been no research since looking at which agencies are currently using...
Maine boy dragged half a mile after hand gets caught in car door
The middle-school-age boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Earlier this week, a middle school-aged boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries after getting stuck in a car door and dragged as the car drove away. According to a city of South Portland release sent to Boston.com, the boy was dropped off at his residence by...
Person of Interest Admits to Setting Over 20 Roadside Fires in Maine
Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Maine Forest Rangers said they have found the individual who set over 20 roadside fires in the state of Maine. Officials said the person setting the fires admitted to it after being interviewed by State Fire Marshal Investigator Kenneth Tabor and Maine Forest Ranger Matt Bennett.
WMUR.com
18-year-old motorcyclist dead after colliding with school bus on road in Gorham, Maine
GORHAM, Maine — An 18-year-old is dead after crashing a motorcycle into a school bus in Gorham, Maine, officials said. Investigators said Casey Southworth rear-ended the bus while it turned off Route 202 on Tuesday afternoon. The motorcycle then hit another vehicle. Officials say a high school field hockey...
Maine man arrested after crashing into guardrail and causing police pursuit in New Hampshire
HAMPTON, New Hampshire. — A Maine man is in custody after he allegedly lead state police on a chase through multiple local communities. Around 7:15 a.m., a U-Haul pickup truck crashed into a guardrail on Route 101 in Raymond and then fled the scene, police say. The driver of...
Drugs Found in Safe after Suspect Tries to Flee in Belfast, Maine
Police have arrested a Wiscasset man in Belfast after finding a safe in his vehicle containing fentanyl, heroin, and meth. The incident occurred on October 4, 2022 when the Belfast Police Department pulled over a vehicle on Hunt Road. Authorities had received complaints of a suspicious vehicle in the area.
WMUR.com
Man in custody after police pursuit across major Seacoast roads, police say
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A man is in custody after allegedly leading state police on an hour-long chase through several Seacoast towns Thursday morning that reached speeds of more than 100 mph. Police said Justin DiGaetano, 32, of Portland, Maine, was driving a U-Haul pickup truck when he crashed...
Motorcyclist who died in Gorham crash has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a crash involving a car and school bus in Gorham has been identified. Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway was operating a 2003 Kawasaki ZX600 when the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 202, also known as the Gray Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Gorham Police Department.
NECN
Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase
The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
Maine 10-Year-Old Crashes Car Through Side of Building While ‘Showing Off’ Fire Chief Says
In an update to a story we brought you earlier in the week, Maine emergency crews are now able to say what led to a vehicle crashing through the side of a church in Westbrook on Sunday. According to NECN 10 in Boston, Deputy Fire Chief of the Westbrook, Maine...
Wiscasset man charged with drug crimes
BELFAST, Maine — A Wiscasset man remains in Waldo County Jail on drug and other charges following his arrest earlier this month in Belfast. Hector Bohan, 32, is charged with Class B felony aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and Class C felony unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier said in a release.
NECN
Teen Stuck in Car Door Dragged Half a Mile in Maine
A teenager is back home and recovering after being dragged approximately half a mile on the outside of a car with his thumb stuck in a door. According to South Portland Police, this happened around 4:00 p.m. on Monday when the boy, who is about 13 or 14, was exiting the car at his home.
WMTW
Bullet, shell casing found outside Maine middle school
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — A bullet and shell casing found outside a Maine middle school kept students indoors for several hours. Officials say the live ammunition and the shell casing were found outside Cape Elizabeth Middle School. According to police, a 9-year-old student at Pond Cove Elementary School brought...
18-Year-Old Mainer Killed After Crashing Motorcycle into School Bus Full of Students
A tragic turn of events has led to the death of an 18-year-old in Maine. According to WGME 13, a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle vs school bus crash in Gorham, Maine ended with a single death. WGME is reporting that the crash happened on Tuesday afternoon at about 3:30 pm. Emergency...
18-Year-Old Arrested in Connection With Central Maine Shooing, Drug Charges
An 18-year-old Maine man has been taken into custody in relation to a shooting that happened in Central Maine in early October. According to WGME 13, there were shots fired back on October 7th on Whitney Street in Auburn. Police say that the shots were fired into a building. WGME...
whdh.com
Sailor without life jacket whose boat capsized in Lake Winnipesaukee rescued
WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old sailor whose boat began sinking in Lake Winnipesaukee was rescued by Wolfeboro Fire Rescue, according to New Hampshire State Police. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the man, Dylan Sutton of Hampton, New Hampshire, called 911 to report that his boat had capsized in Winter Harbor. He said he was 150-200 feet from shore, didn’t have a life jacket, and thought his 17-foot boat was slowly sinking. The call then disconnected and dispatchers couldn’t reach him again. New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, Wolfeboro Fire Rescue and Wolfeboro Police all responded.
Two vehicles carrying students collide in New Gloucester
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Two vehicles carrying students collided in New Gloucester Tuesday morning, resulting in three students being taken to Maine Medical Center as a precaution. It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Lewiston Road and Gloucester Hill Road, Cumberland County Sheriff Kerry Joyce said in...
lpgasmagazine.com
Dead River expands operations in Maine
Dead River Co. of South Portland, Maine, purchased the propane and heating oil delivery business and HVAC business of Charlie Burnham Energy & Heating Service, based in Freeport, Maine. HVAC industry experts Charlie Burnham and George Gyorgy founded Charlie Burnham Heating Service in 1991. In 2009, Jim Enrico joined the...
Kittery man accused of burglarizing NH home with an ax
SEABROOK, N.H. — A man from Kittery was arrested and charged Tuesday after police said he broke into a home in Seabrook, New Hampshire while armed with an ax and under the influence of methamphetamine. Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery has been charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and criminal...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 1