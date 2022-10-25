Good Day New York viewers will have to get used to a new face as for the first time in more than 30 years, fans will wake up to a show that doesn't include Lori Stokes. The longtime news anchor retired on Friday, Sept. 30. She began her work with WABC/Ch. 7 in 2000, joining the Good Day team alongside Rosanna Scotto. Aside from her work on the morning news show, Stokes also has anchored the station's 5, 6, and 10 p.m. newscasts. She's covered some major events in the city and America, most notably the 9/11 attacks, which she was on the frontline for. The 60-year-old says a few things led to her decision to retire in a chat with The New York Post, but most importantly, it was the realization that it's time for her to enjoy her life without work.

OHIO STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO