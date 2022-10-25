ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

I-20 west ramp reopens after morning shut down

ATLANTA — UPDATE: The ramp reopened just after 8:15 a.m. A car fire and police investigation has shut down the I-20 west ramp to I-75/85 Friday morning. This first sprung up around 5 a.m. and has been closed since then. At this time, there is no word on any...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Armed and dangerous man wanted for murder, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta detectives are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the male suspect in the above photos. He is wanted in connection to a shooting murder police say took place on Boulevard NE on Oct. 27. In the photos provided, the suspect appears to be wearing a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Driver runover, killed after crash on GA 400 exit ramp

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly accident along the interchange of Georgia Highway 400 onto Interstate 85 early Wednesday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened shortly before 12:20 a.m. on Georgia State Route 400 South at the exit to southbound I-85. According to Atlanta police,...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Woman shot by stray bullet while driving in Lithonia, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is recovering after getting shot in her car after gunfire went off in Lithonia, according to DeKalb County Police. Officers are investigating after they were called to an area along South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road around 9:45 p.m. Thursday near the post office and library. That's where they found a woman believed to be in her 30s shot, police said.
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Father shot his child at Atlanta apartments, police say

ATLANTA - Police arrested a father accused of shooting his child on Thursday in northeast Atlanta. Quinton Gay was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children. He was booked in DeKalb County Jail. Officers went to the scene at the Amani Place apartment complex on Hardee Street...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: One hospitalized in shooting near busy SW Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta KFC that sent one victim to the hospital. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened Wednesday night outside the fast food restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police say one person was transported...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
