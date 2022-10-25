Read full article on original website
Driver killed in fiery crash after veering off interstate ramp, hitting tree: APD
ATLANTA — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-20 west at I-75/85 north early Friday morning, according to Atlanta Police. APD said the crash happened around 4:07 a.m. The police department's investigation found the driver was traveling westbound on I-20 when they lost control taking the ramp onto I-75/85 north.
1 Woman Died After A Single-Vehicle Crash On I-85 (Atlanta, GA)
DeKalb County Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-85. The overnight crash claimed a woman’s life. According to the officials, the crash happened when the driver lost control of her vehicle.
Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
Private investigator sheds light on missing metro Atlanta teen found dead
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — On Channel 2, we’re learning more about the final moments of 17-year-old Yuron Kathuri, who disappeared almost a month ago near Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. A private investigator hired by the family found Kathuri’s body in the woods behind the mall. Channel...
Father arrested after child injured in shooting at NE Atlanta apartments
A child was shot in the hand Thursday afternoon in northeast Atlanta and the child’s father was detained by police, authorities said.
I-20 west ramp reopens after morning shut down
ATLANTA — UPDATE: The ramp reopened just after 8:15 a.m. A car fire and police investigation has shut down the I-20 west ramp to I-75/85 Friday morning. This first sprung up around 5 a.m. and has been closed since then. At this time, there is no word on any...
35-Year-Old Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
According to the Atlanta Police, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday morning in Atlanta. Authorities confirmed that 1 person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Georgia State Route 400 South at the exit to southbound I-85.
‘Senseless’: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting was father of 5
The parking lot of a legendary Poncey-Highland pub became a crime scene Thursday night after a man lost his life trying to stop a burglary.
Family believes young woman was followed to gas station, shot and killed
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at a College Park gas station. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene of the Shell of Old National Highway and Godby Road, where the victim, identified as Breonna Kirkland, was found unresponsive around 6:15 a.m.
Teen charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old near Norcross High
An 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Gwinnett County student near campus was charged Friday, police said....
Armed and dangerous man wanted for murder, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta detectives are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the male suspect in the above photos. He is wanted in connection to a shooting murder police say took place on Boulevard NE on Oct. 27. In the photos provided, the suspect appears to be wearing a...
Sanitation workers in DeKalb County save woman who fell asleep in trash container
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman's life was saved by sanitation workers in DeKalb County, according to their police department. The department said a woman was asleep inside a trash container when the trash truck pulled up to collect. The trash container was then dumped inside the truck with the woman inside.
Driver runover, killed after crash on GA 400 exit ramp
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly accident along the interchange of Georgia Highway 400 onto Interstate 85 early Wednesday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened shortly before 12:20 a.m. on Georgia State Route 400 South at the exit to southbound I-85. According to Atlanta police,...
Woman shot by stray bullet while driving in Lithonia, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is recovering after getting shot in her car after gunfire went off in Lithonia, according to DeKalb County Police. Officers are investigating after they were called to an area along South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road around 9:45 p.m. Thursday near the post office and library. That's where they found a woman believed to be in her 30s shot, police said.
Police look for two men connected to Atlanta shooting, video released
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are asking the public for help identifying two people in a video they said were involved in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened on October 17 at 880 Spencer Street. Video released from the department shows two men running across the street, officers said after the shooting.
Father shot his child at Atlanta apartments, police say
ATLANTA - Police arrested a father accused of shooting his child on Thursday in northeast Atlanta. Quinton Gay was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children. He was booked in DeKalb County Jail. Officers went to the scene at the Amani Place apartment complex on Hardee Street...
Woman gets life in prison for fatally shooting man at DeKalb hotel
An Atlanta woman was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for fatally shooting a man in a DeKalb County hotel room in 2...
Man shot to death in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood
A man is dead after a shooting Thursday evening in northeast Atlanta, police said.
Police: One hospitalized in shooting near busy SW Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta KFC that sent one victim to the hospital. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened Wednesday night outside the fast food restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police say one person was transported...
Dirt bike leads GSP on chase through southwest Atlanta, driver in critical condition, troopers say
EAST POINT, Ga. — One man is in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital after leading Georgia State Patrol on a winding police chase throughout southwest Atlanta on Wednesday. It all began when troopers said they saw a black dirt bike at a Shell gas station located on Cleveland...
