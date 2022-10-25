ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham City Council Chair Holds Fundraiser For 8th Middlesex District State Representative Candidate Arena-DeRosa

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. and his wife School Committee member Valerie Ottaviani hosted a fundraiser last night, October 26 for James Arena-DeRosa, the Democratic Nominee for Massachusetts House of Representatives Middlesex 8th District. Arena-DeRosa is running for State Representative to give Holliston, Hopkinton, Millis, and...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of the Day: Pajama Day

FRAMINGHAM – “When it’s pajama day and the Superintendent understands the assignment,” posted Framingham Public Schools on social media this morning. King Elementary had pajama day. Supt. Bob Tremblay wore his Buffalo plaid PJs to school. The Superintendent has been doing a residence in each school...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham School Reports $6,000 Fraudulent Check

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Summit Montessori School for a $6,000 “fraudulent check,” said the police spokesperson. The incident was reported to Police yesterday, October 27 at 9:28 a.m. “This was a fraudulent check for $6,000 against the schools account,” said Framingham Police. Police...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Pietro (Peter) Tessicini, 94, Korean War Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Pietro (Peter) Tessicini, 94, of Framingham died Thursday October 27, 2022, at his home after a period of declining health with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 48 years to the late Janice C. (Cantalupo) Tessicini who died in 2003. Pietro was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

For 11th Time, Framingham State Recognized as ‘Green College’

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University has been recognized as one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges for the 11th time by The Princeton Review®. The education services company features Framingham State in its online resource, The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition, published October 25, 2022. The guide is accessible for free at https://www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings/green-guide.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State University Hires New Vice President For Diversity, Inclusion, & Community Engagement

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University announced today, October 25 that Jeffrey Coleman has accepted the position of Vice President for Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement at Framingham State University. Coleman will start at the January 3, 2023. He is a diversity, equity, and inclusion higher education educator, scholar, and...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of the Day: Treat or Treat Detour in Ashland

ASHLAND – Yesterday, October 26, employees at Town Hall in Ashland, and at the Ashland Public Library, held a trick or treat event for kids and families at Town Hall and at the Library. Assistant Town Manager Jennifer Ball, Economic Development Director Beth Reynolds, and Communications and Cultural Events...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of the Day: Minuteman Returns To Union Avenue

FRAMINGHAM – The Minuteman statue has returned to Union Avenue in Framingham today, October 26. It has been missing from his location for about 6 months. On Wednesday, April 27, the Minuteman statue at the corner of Maple and Main Street was moved from its location into storage, due to MassDOT’s Union Avenue construction project.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

