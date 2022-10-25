Read full article on original website
Framingham City Council Chair Holds Fundraiser For 8th Middlesex District State Representative Candidate Arena-DeRosa
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. and his wife School Committee member Valerie Ottaviani hosted a fundraiser last night, October 26 for James Arena-DeRosa, the Democratic Nominee for Massachusetts House of Representatives Middlesex 8th District. Arena-DeRosa is running for State Representative to give Holliston, Hopkinton, Millis, and...
Mayor Sisitsky Taps Edwards For Framingham Chief Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Officer
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has selected Jesse Edwards to be his administration’s Chief Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion officer. Edwards, who is currently employed at Framingham State University, previously worked for the City of Worcester and UMass Memorial Medical Center. The City Council will be...
Framingham Mayor Sisitsky To Speak at Temple Beth Am Brotherhood Breakfast in November
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky will be the guest speaker at the Temple Beth Am Brotherhood breakfast in November. The breakfast is schedule for Sunday, November 13. RSVP are due by November 9. More details are in the flyer below.
Former Framingham Mayor Spicer Finalist For Town Manager Position
STOUGHTON – Former Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer is a finalist for the Town Manager position in Stoughton. She is one four candidates for the leadership position in the community, which is a suburb of Brockton. She is the only woman finalist. Spicer, who easily lost her re-election bid for...
Framingham Library Screening Book of Life on Tuesday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will screen the film The Book of Life on Tuesday, November 1. The film will be screened at the main Framingham Library starting at 6 p.m. Film synopsis: Manolo embarks on an adventure where he must face his greatest fears on the Day...
Photo of the Day: Pajama Day
FRAMINGHAM – “When it’s pajama day and the Superintendent understands the assignment,” posted Framingham Public Schools on social media this morning. King Elementary had pajama day. Supt. Bob Tremblay wore his Buffalo plaid PJs to school. The Superintendent has been doing a residence in each school...
Finehouse & Kurganov Concert at Framingham Main Library Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – The Bob Dodd Sunday Concert Series at the Framingham Public Library continues on Sunday, October 30. Featured performers are Constantine Finehouse and Daniel Kurganov. Concert begins at 3 p.m. Watch at the Main Library or watch on YouTube Live at youtube.com/FraminghamPublicLibrary.
UPDATED: 5 Things You Need To Know in Framingham: Friday, October 28,2022
1 There is early in-person voting today at the Memorial Building until 2 p.m. Early voting will continue on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Memorial Building. the last day for early voting is November 4. The election is Tuesday, November 8. 2.The League of...
Framingham Mayor Sisitsky To Propose A ‘Series of Splash Pads’ in Capital Budget
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky told the City Council tonight when he submits his capital budget for Fiscal Year 2024, it will include more than one splash pad to be constructed. Framingham families have been advocating for splash pads since Framingham became a City in 2018. The first...
Framingham School Reports $6,000 Fraudulent Check
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Summit Montessori School for a $6,000 “fraudulent check,” said the police spokesperson. The incident was reported to Police yesterday, October 27 at 9:28 a.m. “This was a fraudulent check for $6,000 against the schools account,” said Framingham Police. Police...
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
Pietro (Peter) Tessicini, 94, Korean War Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Pietro (Peter) Tessicini, 94, of Framingham died Thursday October 27, 2022, at his home after a period of declining health with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 48 years to the late Janice C. (Cantalupo) Tessicini who died in 2003. Pietro was...
Framingham Police Issue 15 Citations as Part of Enforcement Campaign Today
FRAMINGHAM – This morning, two Framingham Police traffic officers conducted a “move over enforcement operation”. When approaching emergency vehicles on the road way, drivers are to move over if possible, or slow down, under the law. Framingham Police said they issued a total of 15 citations “for...
Meteorologist Harvey Leonard Featured Speaker at November Brown Bag Learning Series at Framingham Library
FRAMINGHAM – Chief meteorologist Harvey Leonard from WCVB-TV is the featured speaker at the Framingham Public Library’s Brown bag Learning Series in November. Leonard will speak about Climate Change & New England Winters on Friday, November 4 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Costin room in the main Framingham Public Library.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, October 26, 2022
1 Today is the 29th annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day. More than 100,000 seniors will participate in local health and wellness events at 1,000+ locations across the country. 2. City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky said the City of Framingham has negotiate with CSX to purchase a handful...
For 11th Time, Framingham State Recognized as ‘Green College’
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University has been recognized as one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges for the 11th time by The Princeton Review®. The education services company features Framingham State in its online resource, The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition, published October 25, 2022. The guide is accessible for free at https://www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings/green-guide.
Framingham State University Hires New Vice President For Diversity, Inclusion, & Community Engagement
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University announced today, October 25 that Jeffrey Coleman has accepted the position of Vice President for Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement at Framingham State University. Coleman will start at the January 3, 2023. He is a diversity, equity, and inclusion higher education educator, scholar, and...
Photo of the Day: Treat or Treat Detour in Ashland
ASHLAND – Yesterday, October 26, employees at Town Hall in Ashland, and at the Ashland Public Library, held a trick or treat event for kids and families at Town Hall and at the Library. Assistant Town Manager Jennifer Ball, Economic Development Director Beth Reynolds, and Communications and Cultural Events...
Ashland Day Committee Hosting Halloween Parade Friday
ASHLAND – The AShland day Committee will host a Halloween Parade on Friday, October 28. The event if from 6 to 8 p.m. Gather at Montenegro Square and join the parade walking to the Mindess School gym. The Ashland Day Committee will have donut holes and apple juice for...
Photo of the Day: Minuteman Returns To Union Avenue
FRAMINGHAM – The Minuteman statue has returned to Union Avenue in Framingham today, October 26. It has been missing from his location for about 6 months. On Wednesday, April 27, the Minuteman statue at the corner of Maple and Main Street was moved from its location into storage, due to MassDOT’s Union Avenue construction project.
