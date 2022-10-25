ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
Lite 98.7

Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York

Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
Lite 98.7

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in New York?

There are many reasons why somebody might need to sleep in their car. Maybe you're long-hauling it to another state and don't want to pay for a hotel. Maybe you're trying to camp on the cheap. Maybe your wife kicked you out. (Cheer up, Charlie, I'm sure you'll work it out.) But we're not going to get into the "WHY'S" here. We just want to know... is it legal to sleep in your car overnight?
NEW YORK STATE
Lite 98.7

How to Tell if You Are Living With a Ghost

When I first moved in I knew that the woman who had lived there before me was hanging around not to scare me but to welcome me to the house. She still spends time in the kitchen and the garden. Her husband hangs around whenever we are having work done. He has also alerted us to things that need to be fixed before they turned into huge expenses.
Lite 98.7

Restaurant Impossible Filming In Rome New York- Want To Go?

Food Network mega star Chef Robert Irvine will be filming an episode of Restaurant Impossible in Rome New York. Want to go see it live?. Between November 9th and November 10th 2022 The Balanced Chef of Rome will be in the Food Network spotlight. Want to go? You got to register online here.
ROME, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy