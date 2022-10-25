Read full article on original website
Are There Any Banned Books in New York? Plus One That Should Be
Despite the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution -- which most people agree is a solid idea -- there are books that are "challenged" in America every year for one reason or another. Banning books is never a good idea. When ideas are suppressed, you're creeping toward totalitarianism. That's not...
Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York
Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in New York?
There are many reasons why somebody might need to sleep in their car. Maybe you're long-hauling it to another state and don't want to pay for a hotel. Maybe you're trying to camp on the cheap. Maybe your wife kicked you out. (Cheer up, Charlie, I'm sure you'll work it out.) But we're not going to get into the "WHY'S" here. We just want to know... is it legal to sleep in your car overnight?
How to Tell if You Are Living With a Ghost
When I first moved in I knew that the woman who had lived there before me was hanging around not to scare me but to welcome me to the house. She still spends time in the kitchen and the garden. Her husband hangs around whenever we are having work done. He has also alerted us to things that need to be fixed before they turned into huge expenses.
Restaurant Impossible Filming In Rome New York- Want To Go?
Food Network mega star Chef Robert Irvine will be filming an episode of Restaurant Impossible in Rome New York. Want to go see it live?. Between November 9th and November 10th 2022 The Balanced Chef of Rome will be in the Food Network spotlight. Want to go? You got to register online here.
How Bizarre- Man Who Tried To Assassinate President Reagan Performing New York Concert
The man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan over four decades ago is coming to Albany for a live concert. John Hinckley Junior is planning to perform a concert for Upstate New Yorkers according to Times Union:. “Big news!” John Hinckley Jr. wrote on Twitter Saturday. “I will be...
Did You Know The World’s Longest Nonstop Flights Are From New York?
Have you ever wondered what are some of the world's longest flights? Would you be surprised to learn that the top 2 fly out of New York State?. Would the longest flight for you be ten hours? How about 15 hours? The world's longest flights are actually a few hours longer than that.
