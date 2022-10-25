ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles’ Adley Rutschman named MLBPA, Silver Slugger finalist, with Brooks Robinson, Anthony Santander also recognized

The face of the Orioles’ future and one of the most significant faces of their past are among the finalists for the Major League Baseball Players Association’s yearly honors. Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman was named an American League Outstanding Rookie finalist Thursday, while longtime Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is among the candidates for the Curt Flood Award, with voting ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WKMI

Remembering Detroit Tigers Great Norm Cash & His Fatal Accident At Beaver Island

When I think back at all of the Detroit Tigers' greats, there are some that stand out more than others. Trammel, Fielder, Whitaker, Cobb & Kaline are some of the stand-out players that come to mind. But then there are players who flew under the radar a bit but we fan favorites. Kirk Gibson, Maglio Ordonez, and Chet Lemon to name a few were other great Tigers.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Detroit Tigers announces Vice President and Assistant General Manager

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After 15 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Detroit Tigers announce that Rob Metzler has joined the organization as Vice President and Assistant General Manager. “I hope all Tigers fans will join me in welcoming Rob and his family to our organization,” said Scott Harris,...
DETROIT, MI
Bless You Boys

Tigers hire long-time Rays scouting director Rob Metzler

A day after parting company with David Chadd, the Tigers have scored a big win by hiring long time Tampa Bay Rays scouting director, Rob Metzler. Metzler will join the Tigers as Vice-President and Assistant General Manager, with the main responsibility of developing and leading the new scouting department both nationally and internationally.
DETROIT, MI
brewcrewball.com

Brewers re-sign Lucas Erceg, J.C. Mejia to minor-league deals

The Brewers are retaining two hard-throwing bullpen arms in the upper minors, as MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reported that right-handers Lucas Erceg and J.C. Mejia agreed to new minor-league contracts within the past few days. Erceg was Milwaukee’s second-round pick in the 2016 draft as a third baseman. After an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Dodgers could finally lose hot managerial candidate to Royals

Prior to the 2022 season, a surprise Dodgers coach found himself elevated to the top of a big-league managerial search, only for things to eventually settle elsewhere. But this time, the momentum is pulsing in first base coach Clayton McCullough’s direction as the Kansas City Royals attempt to narrow the field and balance experience with exuberance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fishstripes.com

Offishial news, 10/27/22: Schumaker’s coaching staff; Berti to the Hall of Fame

Marlins Stat of the Day (via Baseball-Reference) Dylan Floro had a 0.00 ERA when pitching to Nick Fortes this season (22.2 IP). Scheduled Games for October 27, 2022 (all times ET) Bravos de Margarita at Cardenales de Lara, 7:00 p.m. Tigres del Licey at Toros del Este, 7:30 p.m. Estrellas...
MLB

Tigers hire Metzler as assistant GM to lead amateur scouting

DETROIT -- The first goal Scott Harris mentioned in his introductory press conference as the Tigers’ new president of baseball operations was to acquire young players. Now he has his hire to lead those efforts on the scouting front, tapping into the Rays’ model for building a pipeline of young talent.
