The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Former Dodgers Infielder Hired as New Manager of the Miami Marlins
He played with the Dodgers for one season.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Lose Important Coach to Kansas City Royals
Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough has interviewed for the managerial opening in Kansas City and is among the finalists, according to reports.
Orioles’ Adley Rutschman named MLBPA, Silver Slugger finalist, with Brooks Robinson, Anthony Santander also recognized
The face of the Orioles’ future and one of the most significant faces of their past are among the finalists for the Major League Baseball Players Association’s yearly honors. Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman was named an American League Outstanding Rookie finalist Thursday, while longtime Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is among the candidates for the Curt Flood Award, with voting ...
Remembering Detroit Tigers Great Norm Cash & His Fatal Accident At Beaver Island
When I think back at all of the Detroit Tigers' greats, there are some that stand out more than others. Trammel, Fielder, Whitaker, Cobb & Kaline are some of the stand-out players that come to mind. But then there are players who flew under the radar a bit but we fan favorites. Kirk Gibson, Maglio Ordonez, and Chet Lemon to name a few were other great Tigers.
WZZM 13
Locked On Tigers: Rob Metzler and Akil Baddoo Detroit Tigers player breakdowns
Today we discuss the Detroit Tigers new Assistant General Manager Rob Metzler. We talk about his resume and his role on the team going forward.
WILX-TV
Detroit Tigers announces Vice President and Assistant General Manager
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After 15 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Detroit Tigers announce that Rob Metzler has joined the organization as Vice President and Assistant General Manager. “I hope all Tigers fans will join me in welcoming Rob and his family to our organization,” said Scott Harris,...
Detroit Tigers continue front office shakeup, parting ways with David Chadd
David Chadd, an assistant general manager with the Detroit Tigers who helped the team acquire such noteworthy contributors as James
Bless You Boys
Tigers hire long-time Rays scouting director Rob Metzler
A day after parting company with David Chadd, the Tigers have scored a big win by hiring long time Tampa Bay Rays scouting director, Rob Metzler. Metzler will join the Tigers as Vice-President and Assistant General Manager, with the main responsibility of developing and leading the new scouting department both nationally and internationally.
brewcrewball.com
Brewers re-sign Lucas Erceg, J.C. Mejia to minor-league deals
The Brewers are retaining two hard-throwing bullpen arms in the upper minors, as MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reported that right-handers Lucas Erceg and J.C. Mejia agreed to new minor-league contracts within the past few days. Erceg was Milwaukee’s second-round pick in the 2016 draft as a third baseman. After an...
Royals Review
Comparing the 2023 Royals to young Kansas City teams of the past that won
There’s an old Italian proverb that says, “Hope is the last thing ever lost.” I think it’s fair to say that in the summer of 2022, a lot of Royal fans lost hope. I did. I hate to admit it, but a person can only take so much, and I hit my limit.
Dodgers could finally lose hot managerial candidate to Royals
Prior to the 2022 season, a surprise Dodgers coach found himself elevated to the top of a big-league managerial search, only for things to eventually settle elsewhere. But this time, the momentum is pulsing in first base coach Clayton McCullough’s direction as the Kansas City Royals attempt to narrow the field and balance experience with exuberance.
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 10/27/22: Schumaker’s coaching staff; Berti to the Hall of Fame
Marlins Stat of the Day (via Baseball-Reference) Dylan Floro had a 0.00 ERA when pitching to Nick Fortes this season (22.2 IP). Scheduled Games for October 27, 2022 (all times ET) Bravos de Margarita at Cardenales de Lara, 7:00 p.m. Tigres del Licey at Toros del Este, 7:30 p.m. Estrellas...
MLB
Tigers hire Metzler as assistant GM to lead amateur scouting
DETROIT -- The first goal Scott Harris mentioned in his introductory press conference as the Tigers’ new president of baseball operations was to acquire young players. Now he has his hire to lead those efforts on the scouting front, tapping into the Rays’ model for building a pipeline of young talent.
