Advanced manufacturing institute opens in St. Pete
The Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Institute, the nation’s leading robotics and artificial intelligence manufacturing innovation institute, has opened a satellite office in St. Petersburg. “St. Petersburg is a perfect fit for us, with the state’s focus on the manufacturing industry and the city’s emphasis on specialized manufacturing, much...
St. Pete City Council approves Coquina Key Plaza redevelopment despite pushback from residents
Despite strong opposition from many residents who live near the Coquina Key Plaza, the St. Petersburg City Council voted 6-1 to approve an agreement with a developer and its rezoning request to transform the site into retail and apartments.
St. Pete approves 50 percent funding increase for Meals on Wheels as 800 seniors sit on waiting list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Meals on Wheels in Pinellas County provides thousands of senior’s no-cost meals each year, but the cost of those meals has increased along with the need in the community. In 2021, neighborly volunteers and staff delivered 633,500 meals to seniors. The cost per meal is...
Tampa General launches hospital at-home program
Tampa General Hospital launched a new TGH at Home program so patients don't have to remain in the hospital for long periods of time to get care that can be monitored remotely from their homes.
HCA Florida has purchased 22 acres for a new hospital in Manatee County
Neal Land & Neighborhoods said the hospital will be part of a medical district planned for its North River Ranch development in Parrish. HCA Florida has purchased 22 acres for a hospital to be built in north Manatee County, the land developers announced Monday. Neal Land & Neighborhoods said the...
Neighbors skeptical South St. Pete redevelopment project will bring grocery store to food desert
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Thursday evening, the St. Petersburg City Council approved rezoning the Coquina Key Plaza on 6th Street South to pave the way for a redevelopment project that may bring a grocery store to an area of the city considered a food desert. What You Need...
Ozark Roofing and Construction Sheds Light on Roofing Warranties
Ozark Roofing and Construction is a leading roofer and general contractor serving St. Petersburg and its environs. The company recently shared details concerning roofing warranties to help property owners understand their importance. St. Petersburg, FL – In an exclusive update, Ozark Roofing and Construction shed light on roofing warranties and...
Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida
1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
Pasco residents aggravated after builder puts up sign listing addresses instead of paving road
Flourish Drive in the Connerton neighborhood ends before it gets to 11 new homes, and that's causing a bunch of aggravation for homeowners.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to get your spook on – Halloween weekend is here are there are SO many fun things happening around town! In addition to all the awesome things going on this weekend, here are The BEST Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Tampa Bay + MORE Fun! We’ve also got our list of our favorite pumpkin patches […]
'It became my lifeline': Tampa woman credits local crisis center for helping her escape her abuser
TAMPA, Fla. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and for one Tampa Bay area mom, it’s also a reminder of the strength it took to get out of her own domestic abuse situation and a celebration of the success she’s experienced since. Courtney Weil says this...
Residents at Central Court apartments continue to ask for help
Residents at Central Court apartments continue to ask the city and property manager for help as mold and plumbing issues persist.
23-story apartment tower Evo set to welcome downtown St. Pete renters
Evo, a 23-story, 220-unit apartment tower under construction at 334 2nd Avenue South, has progressed into the preleasing stage. Miami-based developer American Land Ventures proposed the project in 2016. It replaces a property, since demolished, that housed the controversial Onyx nightclub. American Land Ventures says Evo is on track to...
Torchy’s Tacos is Bringing the Heat to St. Pete
Although it was first announced over the summer, the company’s plan review didn’t officially hit public records until earlier this month.
Plans to transform I-275 underpasses move forward
A local organization is taking a community-driven approach to transforming blighted areas underneath I-275 in St. Petersburg into vibrant park and event spaces that connect bifurcated neighborhoods. Following the success of a similar initiative to create a park under a portion of I-375, city officials are now moving forward with...
Michelle Rayner among Creative Loafing endorsements for Florida House of Representatives
Andrew Learned, Susan Valdes and Jen McDonald deserve to be in office, too.
Pinellas County Detectives Investigating Death Of Inmate
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Robbery-Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 40-year-old inmate Harry Dussaman. Detectives say Dussaman was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on July 29, 2022, after being arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Methamphetamine.
Pinellas deputies locate, capture escaped inmate
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies were able to capture the escaped inmate and take him back into custody Friday afternoon. The recapture of 21-year-old Daniel Sawyer comes about seven hours after he escaped Friday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. Sawyer ran off from a Florida Department...
City’s seniors benefit from ARPA housing allocation
While people across St. Petersburg are struggling to secure affordable housing, one segment of the population is particularly vulnerable to soaring rents – seniors. According to census data, 19.3% of the city’s roughly 270,000 residents are aged 65 and over. A study conducted by the Gerontology Institute at the University of Massachusetts Boston earlier this year states that one in four elderly adults rely on Social Security benefits that cover about 68% of living expenses. Meaning many can’t afford necessities or keep pace with sharp price increases.
St. Pete police chief: Semis packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - What started as an investigation into ways to reduce gun violence in the Tampa Bay area ended up with local, state and federal agencies taking down a major regional drug ring, halting weekly drug shipments from California, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. During a...
