ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Advanced manufacturing institute opens in St. Pete

The Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Institute, the nation’s leading robotics and artificial intelligence manufacturing innovation institute, has opened a satellite office in St. Petersburg. “St. Petersburg is a perfect fit for us, with the state’s focus on the manufacturing industry and the city’s emphasis on specialized manufacturing, much...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
getnews.info

Ozark Roofing and Construction Sheds Light on Roofing Warranties

Ozark Roofing and Construction is a leading roofer and general contractor serving St. Petersburg and its environs. The company recently shared details concerning roofing warranties to help property owners understand their importance. St. Petersburg, FL – In an exclusive update, Ozark Roofing and Construction shed light on roofing warranties and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida

1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

Time to get your spook on – Halloween weekend is here are there are SO many fun things happening around town! In addition to all the awesome things going on this weekend, here are The BEST Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Tampa Bay + MORE Fun! We’ve also got our list of our favorite pumpkin patches […]
TAMPA, FL
stpeterising.com

23-story apartment tower Evo set to welcome downtown St. Pete renters

Evo, a 23-story, 220-unit apartment tower under construction at 334 2nd Avenue South, has progressed into the preleasing stage. Miami-based developer American Land Ventures proposed the project in 2016. It replaces a property, since demolished, that housed the controversial Onyx nightclub. American Land Ventures says Evo is on track to...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Plans to transform I-275 underpasses move forward

A local organization is taking a community-driven approach to transforming blighted areas underneath I-275 in St. Petersburg into vibrant park and event spaces that connect bifurcated neighborhoods. Following the success of a similar initiative to create a park under a portion of I-375, city officials are now moving forward with...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Pinellas County Detectives Investigating Death Of Inmate

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Robbery-Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 40-year-old inmate Harry Dussaman. Detectives say Dussaman was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on July 29, 2022, after being arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Methamphetamine.
10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas deputies locate, capture escaped inmate

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies were able to capture the escaped inmate and take him back into custody Friday afternoon. The recapture of 21-year-old Daniel Sawyer comes about seven hours after he escaped Friday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. Sawyer ran off from a Florida Department...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

City’s seniors benefit from ARPA housing allocation

While people across St. Petersburg are struggling to secure affordable housing, one segment of the population is particularly vulnerable to soaring rents – seniors. According to census data, 19.3% of the city’s roughly 270,000 residents are aged 65 and over. A study conducted by the Gerontology Institute at the University of Massachusetts Boston earlier this year states that one in four elderly adults rely on Social Security benefits that cover about 68% of living expenses. Meaning many can’t afford necessities or keep pace with sharp price increases.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy