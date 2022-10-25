Read full article on original website
NAFRS Fire Chief Tom Nelson and Board Chair Paul Liebenstein discuss recent fire and fire chief position
Tom Nelson, Northfield Area Fire and Rescue (NAFRS) Interim Fire Chief and. NAFRS Board Chair Paul Liebenstein discuss the recent cornfield fire started by lightening, as well as the decision to establish a full-time fire chief position.
Mayor Pownell and Teresa Jensen discuss Riverwalk Market Fair
Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell and Riverwalk Market Fair Board Chair Teresa. Jensen talk about the Riverwalk Market Fair expansion into the cold weather months. It will be held on Saturdays 10am-2 pm in the former Northfield News building on 5th Street November 5-December 17.
School board hears results of high school improvement survey; Dundas looking to fill a police officer position; NH+C offers reasons to get boosted
On Monday Night, the Northfield School Board received the results of a survey taken by the firm of Morris. Leatherman that measured the public desire to make improvements to the Northfield High School facilities. Northfield Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Matt Hillmann, said the survey was taken by 400 registered voters...
Walz visits Northfield; Hillmann discusses test scores; Winter Market will begin November 5th
Governor Tim Walz will be in Northfield this morning to preside over a small business roundtable discussion. with local business owners. The federal government has approved Minnesota for up to $97 million in small business financing support, which will allow the state Department of Employment and Economic Development to provide guarantees to enrolled lenders for up to 80% of principal on loans to eligible businesses. Minnesota will receive funds in three disbursements over several years; the initial disbursement from the US Treasury is approximately $29.5 million.
Candidate Interviews
Tune in on Thursday (Oct. 27th), Monday (Oct. 31st), & Tuesday (Nov. 1st) at 9am when candidate interviews will be broadcast on KYMN Radio. Below is the list of candidate interviews, check back each day for new interviews. Northfield City Council Candidates (Broadcast on Oct. 27th):. Logan Wells is the...
CC Linstroth of Age-Friendly Northfield
CC Linstroth of Age-Friendly Northfield talks about resources and events. available to older adults, including pickleball and walking. Visit their website for more information and for volunteer opportunities.
Sunday night lightning storm triggers grass fire; Toastmasters open house set for tonight; Library offering bilingual tutoring help
A powerful lightning strike created a grass fire in Greenvale Township that threatened homes and destroyed acres of yet-to-be Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Squad Interim Chief Tom Nelson said the fire department was called to the area around 7pm on Sunday night. The dry conditions and strong winds created problems for the fire fighters from the very beginning. Nelson said Assistant Chief Jesse Faust, seeing the situation, called for backup right away in the form of pumper trucks and grass fire rigs from both Farmington and Lonsdale.
Dr. Matt Hillmann discusses test scores and more
Northfield School Superintendent Dr. Matt Hillmann discusses test scores,. survey results relating to high school and athletic facilities improvements, and more.
