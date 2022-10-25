Governor Tim Walz will be in Northfield this morning to preside over a small business roundtable discussion. with local business owners. The federal government has approved Minnesota for up to $97 million in small business financing support, which will allow the state Department of Employment and Economic Development to provide guarantees to enrolled lenders for up to 80% of principal on loans to eligible businesses. Minnesota will receive funds in three disbursements over several years; the initial disbursement from the US Treasury is approximately $29.5 million.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO