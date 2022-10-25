ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Florida Highway Patrol: Lake City man, 55, killed in Tuesday crash on Interstate 75

A Lake City man was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 near the Archer Road exit, the Florida Highway Patrol Reported.

According to the report, the 55-year-old man was driving a 2012 Volvo semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with shingles south on I-75 at about 7:50 a.m. For unknown reasons the truck traveled onto the right shoulder where it struck the guard rail near Mile Marker 384.

The truck then traveled down the inclined grassy shoulder until it struck several trees. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

