Last Wednesday, multidisciplinary artist Mykele Deville went public in a detailed Instagram post about his traumatic experiences at the Hideout, where he worked as programming director from summer 2021 till March 2022. The next day, the Hideout issued an apologetic response. I find the venue’s response inadequate, but I encourage you to read both posts. I’ve developed some insight on the matter myself, though I’ve had no good way to share it—from April till August, when Deville decided that he’d rather not tell his story through the media, I attempted to report on his work for (and firing from) the Hideout.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO