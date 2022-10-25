Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
West Chicago teen masterminds incredible Halloween haunt using animatronics, live actors
Even if you're not into all the spooks and scares of the season, you'll be impressed with Miles McCabe. The 16-year-old sophomore at St. Charles East High School is the mastermind behind the display. Miles, also known as "Brick Thunder", joined Good Day Chicago to walk us through Lehman Manor.
fox32chicago.com
South Side street pastor brings 'Trunk or Treat' to Eggers Grove Sunday
Chicago Street Pastor Donovan Price will be bringing limitless trick-or-treating to 112th Street in Eggers Grove Sunday. He hopes to provide a safe space for families to enjoy Halloween. Pastor Price will be giving out candy at events on the South Side Saturday and Monday as well.
fox32chicago.com
Over 300 pets to be spayed during PAWS Chicago's first Spay Day Marathon
CHICAGO - PAWS Chicago has assembled a team of eight elite spay and neuter surgeons supported by vets and volunteers from across Chicagoland for the first-ever Spay Day Marathon. Over 300 dogs and cats will be spayed during the PAWS event happening Saturday. "We're going to help save animals' lives...
fox32chicago.com
'A Pint for Kim' Halloween blood drive honors Chicago woman who died of cancer
Kim Sanford's family is honoring her memory by planning a Halloween blood drive called "A Pint for Kim." Sanford died of a rare form of cancer. Her family hopes to bring awareness to that fact that a large portion of donated blood goes to helping cancer patients.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was shot on South Michigan Avenue on Saturday. The man, 31, was near the sidewalk on South Michigan near 73rd Street in Greater Grand Crossing when he was shot in the hand. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
You can ice skate inside Wrigley Field this holiday season
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Grab your ice skates and head to Wrigley Field. Gallagher Way's Winter Wonderland is extending inside the ballpark with new interactive experiences, including an ice rink on the field. The holiday attractions open on November 18. You can buy tickets here. Along with the 12,000-square-foot ice rink, there's also carnival games, ice bumper cars, and a Wintertube ice slide. You can also walk around the Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket.
napervillelocal.com
When Is Trick-Or-Treating In Naperville In 2022?
The city of Naperville does not have set trick-or-treat times for 2022, but is offering safety tips for those who plan to head out from home to home in search of candy on Oct. 31. First, they suggest that young children stop trick-or-treating at nightfall and older kids wrap up their trick-or-treating by 8 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Spotlight shines on Chicago Chef from Virtue Restaurant and Bar in Hyde Park
Damarr Brown, a chef at Virtue Restaurant and Bar, was featured in Food and Wine Magazine as one of the best chefs of 2022. FOX 32's Sylvia Perez has his origin story.
CHICAGO READER
What the Hideout means to me now
Last Wednesday, multidisciplinary artist Mykele Deville went public in a detailed Instagram post about his traumatic experiences at the Hideout, where he worked as programming director from summer 2021 till March 2022. The next day, the Hideout issued an apologetic response. I find the venue’s response inadequate, but I encourage you to read both posts. I’ve developed some insight on the matter myself, though I’ve had no good way to share it—from April till August, when Deville decided that he’d rather not tell his story through the media, I attempted to report on his work for (and firing from) the Hideout.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.599M Mid-century Modern Jewel in Hinsdale, IL Features Thoughtful Attention to Detail and Architectural Reverence that Remain Timeless
The Estate in Hinsdale is a luxurious home that has been restored to perfection now available for sale. This home located at 701 Taft Rd, Hinsdale, Illinois; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,200 square feet of living spaces. Call Dawn Mckenna (630 686-4886) – Coldwell Banker Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Hinsdale.
wgnradio.com
Solemn Oath: A quaint brewery harkening back to an industrial era
Jon Hansen recounts his discussion with Solemn Oath Brewery’s Danny Boccassini as he highlights the Naperville brewery located at 1661 Quincy Avenue #179. Over the discussion, they emphasize the variety of craft beer Solemn Oath has to offer, their tap room, and their 77 house lager, representing the 77 neighborhoods throughout Chicago.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Chicago
If you are looking for ideas for a romantic date night in Chicago, there are so many options!. Listed below are a mix of some classic and unique Chicago date ideas that ensure a fun and entertaining time for you and your date. No matter your budget, you will find...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Black Tie Scholarship Affair to help teens create pathway to success
This weekend, hundreds of people will be dressed to impress for the Black Tie Scholarship Affair in Illinois. The men behind the nationwide movement are joined Good Day Chicago to talk about it.
fox32chicago.com
Lisle boy battling cancer who received thousands of birthday cards now 'doing much better'
LISLE, Ill. - When we first met Cole Magnus from Lisle, he was delighted in showing us cards that brightened his third birthday. One year later, he looks like a different boy. "Cole is doing much better than he was last year. He's kind of out of that super intense part of treatment," said Brittany Magnus, Cole's Mother.
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. At least 500 pumpkins worth a total of about $5,000 dollars were stolen from Dave’s pumpkins.
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food Network
Food Network has compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in each state. (CHICAGO) Just in time for Halloween, Food Network brings us a list of the most haunted places to dine in each of the 50 states. Illinois' spookiest restaurant was found in Chicago.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Naperville, IL
Nestled within the greater Chicago metroplex is Naperville, Illinois. Originally established as Naper’s Settlement in 1831, Naperville started out much like the rest of America inhabited by two feuding Native American tribes: Iliniwek and Potawatomi. The city has developed a reputation in the arts due to hosting the annual...
fox32chicago.com
Special spooky attractions for the whole family at Navy Pier this weekend
Free Slightly Spooky Saturday features fun for the whole family at Navy Pier. Head on out for indoor trick-or-treating, toy making, costume contests and more.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police promote safety ahead of Halloween weekend
Halloween is just days away, with many celebrations being held over the weekend. Chicago leaders gathered on Thursday to promote their annual safety tips.
fox32chicago.com
Missing pregnant woman Bilian Fang: Chicago police looking for woman last seen three weeks ago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in the Chinatown neighborhood three weeks ago. Bilian Fang, 40, was last seen on October 9 on South Lock near Archer. Her family told FOX 32 Chicago she is pregnant and the married mother of two...
Comments / 1