Wheaton, IL

fox32chicago.com

Over 300 pets to be spayed during PAWS Chicago's first Spay Day Marathon

CHICAGO - PAWS Chicago has assembled a team of eight elite spay and neuter surgeons supported by vets and volunteers from across Chicagoland for the first-ever Spay Day Marathon. Over 300 dogs and cats will be spayed during the PAWS event happening Saturday. "We're going to help save animals' lives...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was shot on South Michigan Avenue on Saturday. The man, 31, was near the sidewalk on South Michigan near 73rd Street in Greater Grand Crossing when he was shot in the hand. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

You can ice skate inside Wrigley Field this holiday season

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Grab your ice skates and head to Wrigley Field. Gallagher Way's Winter Wonderland is extending inside the ballpark with new interactive experiences, including an ice rink on the field. The holiday attractions open on November 18. You can buy tickets here. Along with the 12,000-square-foot ice rink, there's also carnival games, ice bumper cars, and a Wintertube ice slide. You can also walk around the Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket. 
CHICAGO, IL
napervillelocal.com

When Is Trick-Or-Treating In Naperville In 2022?

The city of Naperville does not have set trick-or-treat times for 2022, but is offering safety tips for those who plan to head out from home to home in search of candy on Oct. 31. First, they suggest that young children stop trick-or-treating at nightfall and older kids wrap up their trick-or-treating by 8 p.m.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CHICAGO READER

What the Hideout means to me now

Last Wednesday, multidisciplinary artist Mykele Deville went public in a detailed Instagram post about his traumatic experiences at the Hideout, where he worked as programming director from summer 2021 till March 2022. The next day, the Hideout issued an apologetic response. I find the venue’s response inadequate, but I encourage you to read both posts. I’ve developed some insight on the matter myself, though I’ve had no good way to share it—from April till August, when Deville decided that he’d rather not tell his story through the media, I attempted to report on his work for (and firing from) the Hideout.
CHICAGO, IL
luxury-houses.net

This $2.599M Mid-century Modern Jewel in Hinsdale, IL Features Thoughtful Attention to Detail and Architectural Reverence that Remain Timeless

The Estate in Hinsdale is a luxurious home that has been restored to perfection now available for sale. This home located at 701 Taft Rd, Hinsdale, Illinois; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,200 square feet of living spaces. Call Dawn Mckenna (630 686-4886) – Coldwell Banker Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Hinsdale.
HINSDALE, IL
wgnradio.com

Solemn Oath: A quaint brewery harkening back to an industrial era

Jon Hansen recounts his discussion with Solemn Oath Brewery’s Danny Boccassini as he highlights the Naperville brewery located at 1661 Quincy Avenue #179. Over the discussion, they emphasize the variety of craft beer Solemn Oath has to offer, their tap room, and their 77 house lager, representing the 77 neighborhoods throughout Chicago.
NAPERVILLE, IL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Chicago

If you are looking for ideas for a romantic date night in Chicago, there are so many options!. Listed below are a mix of some classic and unique Chicago date ideas that ensure a fun and entertaining time for you and your date. No matter your budget, you will find...
CHICAGO, IL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Naperville, IL

Nestled within the greater Chicago metroplex is Naperville, Illinois. Originally established as Naper’s Settlement in 1831, Naperville started out much like the rest of America inhabited by two feuding Native American tribes: Iliniwek and Potawatomi. The city has developed a reputation in the arts due to hosting the annual...
NAPERVILLE, IL

