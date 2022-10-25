Read full article on original website
rv-pro.com
Study Forecasts Strong Increase in Winter Camping
October’s KOA Monthly Research Report projects that 8.2 million households are planning to camp this winter. This is a sizeable increase over the 6.9 million households that winter camped in 2021, a growth of 19% in just one year. The increase in winter camping builds on the overall popularity of camping reported in Kampgrounds of America’s annual North American Camping Report released in April.
Pacific Crest Trail hiker thought he could beat rain and sleet. He had to be rescued
“For period of time snow was falling so fast that 3/4 of an inch accumulated on the ground in 20 minutes,” officials said.
Woman reportedly survives three nights lost in brutal Colorado terrain
"I believe in mind over body. If you let yourself start to panic, it all goes down hill from there," said 50-year-old Jiji Oh, a woman who spent three nights lost in the unforgiving Colorado wilderness. Oh traveled from her home in Houston, Texas to Steamboat Springs on a whim earlier this month, after an opportunity arose for her to take some time off for a self-care trip. "I'm from...
Is the first snowfall in the Sierra a sign of what's to come?
SODA SPRINGS -- The first snowfall of the upcoming winter season fell last weekend, and with it, resorts in the Sierra turned on the snow machines to begin laying a foundation of snow for the season. At Boreal Mountain, snow machines were able to turn a million gallons of water into snow over the course of two days thanks to cold temperatures. The result is the first layer of snow on Boreal runs that, ultimately, will take upwards of 10 million gallons of water to cover completely, with the help of more consecutive cold days and snow made by Mother...
msn.com
Watch giant bull elk casually leap over fence to shock of Rocky Mountain tourists
A group of tourists had a shock at Rocky Mountain National Park recently, when they underestimated the athleticism of a large bull elk. The group gathered the other side of a fence to appreciate and take pictures of the animal, but failed to realize how easily the animal could jump over the barrier.
nationalparkstraveler.org
Trail Ridge Road At Rocky Mountain National Park Closed For Winter
Winter has claimed Trail Ridge Road across the roof of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado for the rest of the winter. The white-knuckle-drive officially closed for winter on Monday. Many popular driving destinations for this time of year, including Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley, are all open.
Teenage Hikers Rescued by Helicopter From Frigid Mount Olympus Trail
It’s finally starting to feel like fall in many regions across the United States, with trees rapidly shedding their bouquets of brightly colored leaves and gusty winds turning exposed faces chilly and red. However, things have rapidly gotten much colder on top of Mount Olympus. In fact, a winter storm trapped three teenage hikers on one of its trails on Saturday. Fortunately, rescuers found them in time, taking them to the hospital afterward.
Watching A Mountain Goat Herd Easily Scale A Steep Mountainside Is Simply Amazing
Mountain goats have to be one of the coolest animals out there. They live on mountains constantly, and not just any old mountains, the Rockies… on the rocky part of them. They are a large animal, weighing in between 100 and 300 pounds. Due to the harsh environment they live in they have a bunch of adaptations to help them survive. Their fur is thick for insulation in the harsh climate of high altitudes, along with it being white to camouflage them into snow. They have strong neck and shoulder muscles that allow them to pull themselves up hill easily.
veranda.com
This Yellowstone Club Ski Hideaway Captures the Golden Light of the Rockies
When Suzanne Tucker was approached by longtime clients about creating a family getaway at Yellowstone Club, the private ski and golf community in Big Sky, Montana, her immediate response was, “I love doing mountain houses!” Indeed they suit her: The San Francisco–based designer is well-known for creating interiors with evocative visual and textural layers that make brilliant use of natural materials and light, both of which are in high supply in the open, elevated terrain of the American West. And her clients made clear they wanted copious amounts of both.
thetrek.co
Professor Hardcore’s 28-Year Appalachian Trail Section Hike
My AT section hike began in 1975 with an impulsive and poorly planned climb up Katahdin on the Hunt Trail with my two younger brothers and my 11-year-old daughter. Twenty-eight years later, in November of 2003, a week before going into Johns Hopkins Hospital to have my severe spine curvature stabilized by titanium rods, I finished my last two uncompleted sections: two miles near Swatara Gap and the Delaware River Bridge. This was to be my third spine surgery for post-polio scoliosis. The first two were done in 1957 and 58 with bone slivers from my tibias. The first two fusions lasted for the whole trail. The slivers had become four inches thick by the time the surgeon cut them away.
moderncampground.com
South, North Wood County Park Campgrounds to Close for the Season
In a press release, Wood County Parks and Forestry Department (Wisconsin) announced the closure of South Wood County and North Wood County Park campgrounds for the season on October 31. According to Wood County Parks and Forestry Department’s website, Wood County provides guests with various outdoor recreation opportunities at its...
cohaitungchi.com
Hike the Bear Gulch Cave Trail in Pinnacles National Park
If you’re visiting Pinnacles National Park in California, the first thing you’ll read about is the Bear Gulch Cave Trail. It’s a popular hike and one of the top things to do in the park. Happiest Outdoors contributor Rasika and her husband hiked this trail in October 2021 and found it to be an unforgettable experience.
Looking to Hit the Trails? Here Are 5 of the Best Fall Hikes in the U.S.
Fall is a great time to hit the trails. With all of the colorful foliage and the chilly weather, exploring the outdoors is quite the experience during this time of year. There are several destinations in the U.S. that showcase some amazing hikes, so you’ll be able to find one without a doubt. But if you’re looking for some inspiration, this list of some of the best fall hikes in the U.S. might be a good place to start!
