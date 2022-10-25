Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Love Miami's Carbone? Then check out Major Food Group's new restaurant ContessaBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Charge Upgraded Against ‘Monster' in Fort Lauderdale Shooting Caught on Video: Police
He’s known as “Monster” on the street, but now he’s behind bars charged with attempted first-degree murder for a shooting near the Broward County Transit Central Bus Terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Melvin Wring III, 33, had the charge upgraded Friday following the shooting outside the...
NBC Miami
Miramar Woman Accused of Injuring Fiancé With Car Then Fleeing
The Miramar couple had arguments in the past, but it came to a head when the 43-year-old woman hit the brakes to get her fiancé off the hood of her car and then took off, police said. Janel Lakendria Tate is charged with aggravated battery and leaving the scene...
WSVN-TV
Man charged, accused of bomb threat inside Wilton Manors dentist office
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Wilton Manors man has been charged after a bomb threat inside a dentist’s office. Forty-five-year-old Brian Koller faced a judge in court, Friday morning. Koller has been charged with making a false bomb report, aggravated assault and criminal mischief. The dental office was...
WSVN-TV
Man accused of bomb threat in Wilton Manors faces judge
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - After an all clear was given in Wilton Manors, a man who claimed to have a bomb and entered a dental office was arrested and faced a judge. Forty-five-year old Brian Koller’s charges were read in court, Friday morning. He is being charged with...
Click10.com
Police: Man arrested after robbing bank, causing bomb scare in Broward
MARGATE, Fla. – Police officers arrested a man on Friday who was accused of robbing a bank in Broward County. The man stole cash from a Wells Fargo branch, at 400 N. State Rd. 7, in Margate, according to Lt. Michael Druzbik, a spokesman for the Margate Police Department.
Click10.com
3 people arrested in connection with mail theft in Southwest Ranches, police say
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. – Authorities said that Davie police arrested three people for stealing mail from homes in Southwest Ranches. Mail theft has been a problem for a while now in Broward County and one of the women who was arrested on Wednesday says she regrets what she did.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested After Stealing Scooter in Miami, Leading Cops on Pursuit: Police
A man was arrested after he stole a scooter in Miami and led police on a pursuit Wednesday, officials said. Roberto Duggans, 30, is facing charges including robbery/carjacking, fleeing and eluding police, no valid driver's license, and leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, according to an arrest report.
Click10.com
Police investigating after father fatally stabbed by son in Lauderhill
Lauderhill, Fla. – Police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning after fatally stabbing his father in Lauderhill, authorities said. According to Lauderhill Police Major and Public Information Officer Michael Santiago, the incident occurred just before 5:00 a.m. near the 5000 block of Northwest 12th Street.
NBC Miami
Man Shot, Killed at Park in Allapattah: Police
A man was found shot to death Friday evening at a park in Allapattah, police said. Miami Police responded at around 6 p.m. at Moore Park on the corner of Northwest 36th Street and 7th Avenue. The shooting happened just a few feet from a Miami Fire station and medics...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance video shows takedown of 3 robbery suspects in Miami Beach; police release pictures of stolen catalytic converters
MIAMI (WSVN) - Dramatic surveillance video captured the tense takedown of three robbery suspects who, police said, stole more than two dozen car parts before they led police on a pursuit that took a bizarre and dangerous turn. Security footage provided to 7News captured Miami Beach Police and North Bay...
Miami neighborhood searched after call about man putting gun to child's head
MIAMI - Miami police swarmed a neighborhood early Friday morning after getting a disturbing call. According to police around midnight, a caller told them a man put a gun to a child's head in the 1700 block of NW 55th Street. Officers arrived en masse along with a SWAT team, several SRT vehicles, and K9s. Streets in the area were closed and a perimeter was set up. A search was conducted throughout the morning hours. The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, was not found and the streets were reopened around 6:30 a.m.
NBC Miami
Coconut Creek Man Accused of Defrauding Car Dealers with Fake Checks Worth a Half-Billion
A 23-year-old Coconut Creek man is accused of running a sophisticated scheme that involved writing fake checks, depositing them into different bank accounts, and then withdrawing as much money as he could before the checks bounced. The bank accounts were opened beginning in February using other people’s identities, but Jahmauri...
WSVN-TV
Woman accused in deadly golf crash in Southwest Miami-Dade faces judge
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was arrested after a deadly golf cart crash in Southwest Miami-Dade. Shirlys Vega faced a judge on Thursday morning after being accused of crashing into a golf cart near Southwest 160th Street and Krome Avenue. Investigators said the suspect was driving under the...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
Click10.com
Self-proclaimed witch arrested in apprentice’s murder speaks from Broward jail
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In 2020, 21-year-old Leila Cavett traveled with her young son from Georgia to South Florida to sell a white pickup truck to a man named Shannon Ryan. The last time she was seen alive was on surveillance cameras inside a RaceTrac gas station in Hollywood.
WSVN-TV
New sketch of woman reignites 1998 murder case in Broward County
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Decades after a woman was murdered, police are still searching for her killer, but now they are sharing a new clue that they hope will help solve this case. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has not given up on this 25-year-old murder case.
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Stealing Truck With $250K in Electronics Inside Near Miami Airport
A man is facing charges in connection with the theft of a box truck containing $250,000 worth of electronics near Miami International Airport last year, police said. Alain Rangel, 37, was arrested Tuesday on two grand theft charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed. An arrest report said the theft happened on...
WSVN-TV
Police release pictures of stolen catalytic converters recovered from suspects after chase
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released pictures of dozens of stolen catalytic converters that, they said, were recovered from a car involved in a pursuit that took a bizarre and dangerous turn. According to investigators, at least 30 parts were stolen from cars parked at a condominium building in North...
NBC Miami
Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Motorcyclist in Fort Lauderdale Arrested: Police
A hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a motorcyclist in Fort Lauderdale early Wednesday has been arrested, police said. The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes of South Federal Highway near Southeast 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said. Investigators said the motorcycle was struck behind by...
WSVN-TV
Police respond to suspicious bags left at C. G. Bethel High School in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Reports of suspicious bags left at a North Miami Beach school have prompted a police response. North Miami Beach Police arrived at the scene at C.G. Bethel High School located at 16150 NE 17th Avenue, Thursday morning. The Miami-Dade Police Bomb Squad was also...
Comments / 2