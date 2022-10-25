Read full article on original website
This Custom Xbox For A Plague Tale Looks Really Awesome
A regular Xbox Series X console has a sleek and rectangular look, but this new limited-edition version of the console has a more medieval and ratty design. To celebrate the launch of A Plague Tale: Requiem, publisher Focus Interactive commissioned artist Vadu Amka to put a more grisly spin on the Xbox Series X, resulting in this unique design:
Fire Emblem: Engage Brings Back The Iconic Weapon Triangle
Fire Emblem: Engage will bring back the franchise's signature weapon triangle, only this time the mechanic will include an additional twist. Nintendo confirmed as much in a tweet, breaking down how the gameplay mechanic that has long been a staple of the turn-based strategy series will work in Fire Emblem: Engage. As is usually the case, characters using a sword will have an advantage over an axe user, axe users will beat lance users, and lances will perform better against sword users. In addition, arts (which look to be skills of some form) will have an advantage over ranged units that use bows, tomes, and knives.
Venom 3 Finds Director In Kelly Marcel, Who Wrote The First Two Movies
Venom 3 has reportedly founded a director. Deadline reports that Kelly Marcel, who wrote and produced the first two Venom films, will direct the third entry. Marcel will also write the screenplay based off a story she wrote with star Tom Hardy. Both Marcel and Hardy will also produce Venom 3.
Henry Cavill Reveals How They Shot Super Secret Superman Cameo
It's no secret that Henry Cavill is back as Superman, not just in a small appearance in Black Adam, but will keep flying as the Man of Steel in new DC projects going forwards. Getting Cavill back as Big Blue was definitely a challenge as Black Adam star and producer Dwayne Johnson said he kept getting "no" over the years from the former head of DC Films Walter Hamada.
Analogue Super NT And Mega SG Final Production Run Is Available Now
Retro gaming still has a dedicated market around the world, and if you've been looking for one of the best and purest pieces of hardware to bring classic games to life, then you have one final chance to do so this week. A new run of Analogue Super NT and...
Tactics Ogre: Reborn | Story Trailer
Besieged from all sides, you’re tasked with taking on the Galgastani and the oppressive Bakram-Valerian rulers in order to bring peace to the long persecuted Walister people. Build your party from loyal allies and hired units and lead them to victory, for the peace your countrymen have sought for so long.
Apex Legends Mobile - Ash Legend Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions went live last week, debuting a new battle pass and Seasonal Store, along with a plethora of limited-time events. But the star of the season is, of course, Ash: a human-turned-simulacrum who made her debut in Titanfall 2, then joined the Apex Games in Season 11 before making her way over to mobile.
Daniel Radcliffe Recalls Challenges Of Filming Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire's Underwater Scenes
Actor Daniel Radcliffe has shared a new story from the making of the Harry Potter films. Speaking to GQ, Radcliffe recalled the epic set construction and lengthy shoots for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. During the Triwizard Tournament, there is an extended scene involving numerous underwater sequences. Radcliffe...
Wanderful - Announcement Teaser Trailer
Marvel at the beautiful landscape, be amazed by the obscure things that you might encounter on your journey or simply race to the end of the world. Are you ready for a challenge whilst besting the ultimate adventurer’s high score? How far can you venture before running out of tiles?
Stuff of Nightmares #2 - The Monster Makers: Part 2
R.L. Stine’s first creator-owned single-issue comic series continues with even more disturbing horrors! After losing everything in a fiery disaster, the Cameron Brothers, Stella, and Frankie flee to an abandoned manor to get their hands on fresh corpses and continue their macabre experiments. But they aren’t alone and the terror is just beginning in this ghastly tale that only the Nightmare Keeper could tell…
God Of War Ragnarok's Launch Trailer Wants You To Prepare For The End Of The World
The God of War Ragnarok launch trailer is here, encouraging you to prepare for the end of the world when the game arrives next month. "Time is running out," Atreus reminds us at the opening of this trailer, going on to say, "the prophecies say Fimbulwinter leads to Ragnarok. War is coming." Good thing his dad's the God of that, then. The trailer is quite the dramatic one, showing plenty of action and tense moments, as well as some new moves from Kratos showing him swinging around the place with his classic Blades of Chaos.
Amazon Prime Free Games For November 2022 Revealed
Following a leak, Prime Gaming has officially announced next month's free games. Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to claim seven free games in November 2022. The lineup of freebies includes Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, WRC 9, Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, Facility 47, Etherborn, Whispering Willows, and Last Day of June. As usual, subscribers will also be able to snag loot for popular games such as Apex Legends, Pokemon Go, and Grand Theft Auto Online.
We Only Find Them When They're Dead #14 - Book Three: The Soul; Issue Fourteen: The Present and the Past
The action of the final arc heats up with Newdawn and Thierry sleuthing their way through a dangerous spy mission, as the past threatens to catch up with them. New revelations surface about Thierry-9’s creation and Newdawn’s motivations, all while they make a desperate gambit in the midst of their mission!
Build Your Own Horror Game Bundle: Get 3 Games For $3
The spooky season is coming to a close, but Fanatical is giving you one last chance to pick up some chilling horror games to celebrate Halloween. The aptly named Build Your Own Horror Triple Pack lets you bundle three games for just $3, selecting from a catalog of highly reviewed indies.
Forspoken's Magical Parkour Abilities Will Let You Zip, Glide, And Surf Across The Land
When Frey Holland finds herself transported to a magical land that has no Uber service, it's not long before the hero of Forspoken finds herself hopping around the world with the aid of magical parkour. In a new trailer for the game, developer Square Enix showed off Frey's skills, which don't just come in handy for exploring the vast map of Forspoken but can also help her uncover secrets and survive encounters with the deadly locals of Athia.
Apex Legends' Broken Moon Map Builds On The Afrofuturism Of Catalyst And Seer's Home
Alongside new playable legend Catalyst, Apex Legends Season 15 adds a fifth battle royale map to the game called Broken Moon. Broken Moon explores both the bright and dark sides of the moon, contrasting heaven and hell. Located upon Cleo, the partially destroyed moon hanging over Boreas, Broken Moon will feature African culture and imagery, reflecting what we've seen of Catalyst and Seer's homeworld.
Resident Evil Village Winters Expansion Is Discounted For PC
If you couldn't get enough of Resident Evil Village since it launched last year, the good news is that a substantial amount of content is headed to the Capcom survival-horror game. The Winters' Expansion adds a whole new storyline featuring a grown-up Rose Winters and is set 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #2
As Shredder and Leonardo team up with Cudley the Trans-Dimensional Cowlick in order to seek out the help of the enigmatic Cherubae in Dimension Z, Michelangelo joins Commander Dask and his Neutrino warriors on a quest to locate the rebellious Nova Posse in Dimension X. Meanwhile, Raphael is forced to swallow his pride-and his hatred-as he hunts down the missing Old Hob in New York City. But even if they find them, will the TMNT's quarries be willing to join the battle against Rat King's latest deadly pawns-Baxter Stockman, General Krang, and Madame Null-who are already taking the fight to Donatello and Jennika in Mutant Town?
