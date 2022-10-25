ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oskaloosa, IA

Man's body found at Lake Red Rock 10 days after he was reported missing

By Francesca Block, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
The body of a man who had been missing for over a week was discovered Monday on the shoreline of Lake Red Rock.

Raymond William Welch, 41, of Oskaloosa was first reported missing to the Mahaska County 911 center on Oct. 15, according to a release from the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Welch's car was discovered a day later at Cordova Park in Marion County.

Officials discovered Welch's body along the north shoreline of Lake Red Rock on Monday morning, according to the release.

Sheriff Jason Sandholdt said the presumed cause of death is drowning, however, an official cause of death will not be determined until the completion of an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at@francescablock3.

The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

