A Florida man accused of drunk driving and causing a crash left the scene to purchase shots, according to The Venice Gondolier. Tyge Tuccillo, 52, of Venice, was arrested on October 22 for crashing into an occupied vehicle on U.S. 41 Bypass, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by reporters. After the crash, the driver allegedly walked away from the scene to a nearby bar to buy three whiskey shots. He later returned to the scene, police wrote.

VENICE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO