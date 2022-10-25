Read full article on original website
Cub Elecparts To Bring RV ABS Solutions Into US Market
Taiwan-based Cub Elecparts, a supplier of smart driving-related sensing devices and electrical and electronics parts for car applications, has penetrated its anti-lock braking system (ABS) for recreational vehicles (RVs) into the US market. The opportunity will significantly bolster its revenue performance in 2023, according to company chairman SC Yu, according...
LOGE Camps: A Hotel Offering Unique Lodging Experience
More than just a place to stay the night, this unique hotel catering to six different locations across the United States is offering a one-of-a-kind experience, taking “lodging” to the next level. Inspired by the surfing, climbing, and camping culture of the 70s and the relaxed energy of...
Holiday Park Plans In Woodhall Spa Scrapped
Plans for a holiday park near Woodhall Spa (United Kingdom) have been withdrawn after locals complained that it could ruin the countryside. The 88 lodges were to be built in a disused quarry in Kirkby-on-Bain, but 46 objections were received from local residents, according to East Lindsey District Council’s planning website.
Swalwell Holiday Group Furthers Plans For Holiday Park Expansion As Barrier Gets Removed
Swalwell Holiday Group will no longer have to fund the road upgrades required to add caravans to Auchenlarie Holiday Park (United Kingdom). A barrier to the expansion of a holiday park has finally been removed, according to a report. Swalwell Holiday Group has been attempting to add 30 caravans to...
