‘Pour and pour’ workshop coming to Art Center Morro Bay

During this workshop, students will learn how to stretch canvas onto stretcher bars. Then, the art center will pour the wine while students learn several different methods of pouring acrylic paints to make abstract artwork.

No previous knowledge or artistic skills are required. Participants will take home two completed acrylic paint-poured artworks.

Proceeds from this event will go toward the upcoming art center remodel.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older. The cost to attend is $50 for members or $65 for non-members. To register or for more information, visit artcentermorrobay.org.