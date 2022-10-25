Read full article on original website
Lady Mustangs statebound
Doniphan West Mustang volleyball is headed to the state tournament--a first in DWHS volleyball history! They earned this trip after winning the sub-state tournament at Centralia, first defeating Onaga (25-16, 25-19) and then Centralia (25-11, 19-25, 25-19) in the championship. “We knew our sub-state was going to be daunting with...
Homer White Post 66 hosting Veterans Dinner
The American Legion Homer White Post 66 will be hosting the annual Veterans Day Dinner for local veterans and their families. The dinner will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the National Guard Armory in Hiawatha. No reservations are needed.
Hawks earn 3rd place finish at State race
The Hiawatha Red Hawk cross country team, under the leadership of Coach Becky Shamburg, has put another successful season in the books, as the boys brought home a strong 3rd place finish in Kansas Class 3A State race at Rim Rock in Lawrence.
Short-handed Hawks drop finale at Trinity Valley
There was some hope in traveling to Wichita on Friday afternoon that the Hiawatha Red Hawks might find a spark to compete with Trinity Valley—a 1-7 team that won their first game of the season a week ago—but injuries, inexperience and turnovers left Hiawatha in a big hole early in the game and a lopsided 70-8 loss to end what has been an unfortunate and injury-marred season.
Many thanks to local businesses!
On behalf of the Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel, we want to thank the following businesses for their donations of money, coupons, and/or supplies for our 2022 project of celebrating all those who value the students of Brown County and work with them and for them. Without your support we could not celebrate those who work in celebrating our children. Again, thank you.
Oltjen, Marilyn A. 1932-2022
Marilyn Ann Oltjen, ninety of Hiawatha, died Oct. 25, 2022, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital. Marilyn was born Sept. 24, 1932, in Bendena, Kansas. She graduated from Troy High School and attended Kansas State University where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority.
Mustang girls cross country team qualifies for state
The Doniphan West Mustang girls cross country team has qualified for the state meet for the fourth consecutive year. They placed second as a team at the Washington, Kan. regional on Saturday, Oct. 22. The girls results are as follows: Claire Cole 2nd (21:52), Rylan Florence 11th (23:20), Belle Smith...
Brown County Commissioner Candidate Profile - Richard Lehmkuhl, incumbent
My name is Richard Lehmkuhl and I was born and raised in Brown County. I have been married to my wife, Susan, for 37 years and we have two children, Amanda and Levi, who with their spouses live in the Hiawatha area. Our family is complete with five wonderful grandchildren. I graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1983. I then attended and graduated from the Nazarene Bible College with a BA in Arts and Ministry. I am the Pastor at Eternal Hope Worship Center in Hiawatha. I previously worked for the Brown County Sheriff’s office as the Chaplain and Deputy. I currently serve on the KANZA Mental Health Board, the NEK Multi-County Health Department Board and I am a member of the Ministerial Alliance. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with my family, hunting and helping in the community.
Brown County Commission Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles.
