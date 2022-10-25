My name is Richard Lehmkuhl and I was born and raised in Brown County. I have been married to my wife, Susan, for 37 years and we have two children, Amanda and Levi, who with their spouses live in the Hiawatha area. Our family is complete with five wonderful grandchildren. I graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1983. I then attended and graduated from the Nazarene Bible College with a BA in Arts and Ministry. I am the Pastor at Eternal Hope Worship Center in Hiawatha. I previously worked for the Brown County Sheriff’s office as the Chaplain and Deputy. I currently serve on the KANZA Mental Health Board, the NEK Multi-County Health Department Board and I am a member of the Ministerial Alliance. In my spare time I enjoy spending time with my family, hunting and helping in the community.

BROWN COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO