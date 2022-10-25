Read full article on original website
Post-Apocalyptic Adventure Somerville Launches November 15 As A Day One Xbox Game Pass Addition
After nearly a year of dormancy, save for a few images on social media, indie studio Jumpship has announced its first game Somerville will launch on Xbox consoles and PC November 15 as a day one Xbox Game Pass title. Somerville is a third-person action/platformer which follows the exploits of...
2 Free Games Are Up For Grabs At The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For November 2022 Revealed
The next batch of free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers has been revealed. November's Games with Gold lineup includes Praetorians - HD Remaster and Dead End Job. The former will be available to claim all month, while Dead End Job will go live on November 16. It's the second month of the new Games with Gold strategy, which drops backward-compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 titles, reducing the freebies from four to two.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation Exclusives Include Big XP Boosts And Extra Loadouts
As part of its long-running collaboration deal with Activision, Sony has revealed all the PlayStation-exclusive features that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players will receive on that platform. PS5 and PS4 players who preordered Modern Warfare II through the PlayStation Store can grab the Oni Operator Pack from today, which includes the unique specialist and a high-level weapon blueprint that can be used in the game and in the upcoming battle royale Warzone 2.
GOG Has A Bunch Of Awesome PC Game Deals Right Now
CD Projekt's PC game storefront GOG is in a party mood, as the company is celebrating not only the Halloween season but also the 15th anniversary of the Witcher franchise. Right now, you can grab deep discounts on some of CDPR's biggest games, as well as deals on a curated list of titles in its Halloween sale.
Best Horror Games On Xbox Game Pass
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Game Pass isn't just one of the best deals in gaming, it's also a hub for horror that can instantly provide some of the most chilling frights imaginable on console and PC. With hundreds of games to choose from, a fair number of entries from the horror genre were bound to creep in and lurk in the shadows of the subscription service, biding their time until they can strike your download queue.
Best PS5 Deals Available This Week
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Finding an in-stock PS5 console continues to be a challenge, but the same isn’t true for finding great deals on its hottest games. Whether you’re looking for an elaborate RPG, family-friendly adventure, or just the latest installment of Madden, dozens of great PS5 games are on sale right now--making it easy to build up your library if you’re lucky enough to have already picked up a console.
Amazon Prime Members Can Stream 5 Games For Free In November
Amazon Luna is adding five new games to the service’s Prime Gaming Channel in November, including a new souls-like action-RPG, several indies, and one of the best puzzle games of the last few years. All games are playable for Amazon Prime subscribers at no extra charge, and streamable on PC, Mac, mobile, and Luna-compatible Amazon Fire devices.
Get Even More Free Games At Epic By Downloading The GOG Galaxy App
As part of a time-limited welcome gift, GOG is offering two free games to anyone who grabs the GOG Galaxy app from the Epic Games Store. Log in, download the app, and you'll be able to claim Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition and Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection for free. You'll want to be quick though, as the Genesis Alpha One offer expires on October 30. Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection will be available to claim on October 31.
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Launch-Day Discount Is Available Now
The once PlayStation-exclusive platformer Sackboy: A Big Adventure has made the leap to PC. If you're interested in picking up the charming 3D platformer, make sure to snag it at Green Man Gaming. Right now, you can save 10% on Sackboy at GMG. Since you're getting a Steam key by ordering through Green Man Gaming, this is the ideal way to pick up the PC port at launch.
Grab An Xbox Series S For $260 Today Only
The Xbox Series S is already a pretty great bargain, letting you join in on the new-gen fun without dropping $500. But right now there’s a promotion that makes it an even more enticing option, as you can pick up the Xbox Series S Fortnite/Rocket League bundle for just $260, down from its usual price of $300.
This Custom Xbox For A Plague Tale Looks Really Awesome
A regular Xbox Series X console has a sleek and rectangular look, but this new limited-edition version of the console has a more medieval and ratty design. To celebrate the launch of A Plague Tale: Requiem, publisher Focus Interactive commissioned artist Vadu Amka to put a more grisly spin on the Xbox Series X, resulting in this unique design:
Overwatch 2 Will Receive Balance Changes On November 15, Far Earlier Than Expected
Overwatch 2 will receive its first major hero balance patch on November 15, Blizzard has announced, far earlier than the previously announced balance changes scheduled to come with the game's second multiplayer season. Blizzard originally stated major balance changes would not be coming until Season 2 (which is slated to...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Play Can't Be Disabled On Xbox And PC
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now officially live, revealing that only PlayStation players currently can turn off cross-play in the game's multiplayer. Cross-play allows players on all platforms to compete in the same matches, which can benefit matchmaking times given how much larger the pool of players is. Games with cross-play support generally offer the ability to toggle it off, since some console players might not want to play with PC players using mouse and keyboard, while some PC players prefer not to play with console players that have aim-assist.
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Jam-Packed Highway Map Is Already Getting Hate
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now live, and players can get their hands on campaign, multiplayer, and Spec Ops mode. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer launched with 10 standard 6v6 maps and five Ground War battle maps, and in less than 24 hours, players are already speaking out about Santa Sena Border Crossing's unique layout.
Xbox Game Pass Is Not Growing As Fast As Microsoft Anticipated
Game Pass subscription targets fell short of Microsoft company goals, according to a new financial filing from the tech giant. According to a report from Axios, Microsoft targeted a 73% gross rate for Game Pass for last fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2022. The service grew instead by 28%.
New Xbox Home Screen UI Goes Heavy On Game Pass
A first look at the new Xbox home page UI that's set to arrive next year has been shared, giving us a look at what will be different. The video, from The Verge's Tom Warren, shows what you can expect to see when you boot up your Xbox console whenever this update arrives in 2023. Up at the top of the homepage, things aren't that different, though the six most recent games you've played or apps you've used are all the same size now, rather than the most recent being the largest.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Release Times And Preloading Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's official release date is nearly here, and in fact, the game is already playable in Australia and New Zealand to kick off its global rollout on October 28. In a nice little bonus this year, everyone who preordered Modern Warfare II can dive into the campaign already to help ease the wait for multiplayer.
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Event Overview
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions launched last week with a new legend, a new seasonal cosmetic collection, and of course, a new battle pass. But the Champions Store and Champions battle pass aren't the only source of loot players can access this season. The Season 3 update has also introduced a number of seasonal events that players can take advantage of to earn cosmetics, in-game currency, and other loot.
Analogue Super NT And Mega SG Final Production Run Is Available Now
Retro gaming still has a dedicated market around the world, and if you've been looking for one of the best and purest pieces of hardware to bring classic games to life, then you have one final chance to do so this week. A new run of Analogue Super NT and...
