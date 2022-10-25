Read full article on original website
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 27
Here's a formula for success on Prime Video: Take a story about a man who used to be in the military and throw a conspiracy at him, force him to shoot his way out of trouble, and make his end goal to rescue some sort of family member. And the grand finishing touch, the cherry on top, the dusting of gold flakes that turns this slop job from straight-to-VOD to streaming legend: make that man Liam Neeson. Neeson's new-ish film Blacklight has climbed all the way to No. 3 on Amazon's most popular movies and shows on Prime Video, despite me not even know this movie existed two days ago. But wait, there's more. Neeson's Blacklight, Memory, The Commuter, The Marksman, Under Suspicion, and Honest Thief are all on Prime Video, and he is holding a gun in the cover art of four of them. (I'm sure he's packing under his coat in the other two.) Give it up for the later-in-life action star and make it a Neeson weekend.
The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and More in November 2022
Remember learning about cornucopias every November in school? This is what they were talking about. There's an abundance of good TV in this month's lineup, starting with the high-profile release of the new season of The Crown. Yellowstone fans are feasting especially well in November, with the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 and the debut of the new Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. Plus, Emily Blunt gets in on the Western action with Prime Video's The English.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on Sale For $35 — This is Its All-Time Lowest Price Ever
Want video streaming on the cheap? Amazon has you covered with an incredible deal. Right now, you can score the retail giant's Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35, or $20 off its list price -- that's a 36 percent savings. But act fast and shop now, there's no telling how long this limited-time deal will last.
Enola Holmes 2 Review: Millie Bobby Brown Cracks the Case of How to Make a Fun Sequel
There's a moment in Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 in which the young detective (yes, Sherlock's baby sister), played by Millie Bobby Brown, must prepare to attend a ball. A quick montage of images from an etiquette book show her selected gown and mask. Outside a Victorian manor, Enola turns to the camera, removing the velvet mask from her eyes to pronounce, "'Tis I!" as if we, the audience, had even a second's worth of doubt. The point is: Enola is having fun, and Brown, a natural born comic with a hydrogen bomb's worth of screen charisma, turns what could be just another disposable tween-and-teens romp into a genuine delight.
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 27
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne both have Oscars, so it shouldn't surprise you to learn they're both great in The Good Nurse, the new Netflix medical crime drama adapted from the true story of a serial killer nurse. That's at No. 1 on today's Top 10 Movies list, and the only new addition to the ranking since yesterday. Over on the Top 10 TV Shows list, Love Is Blind Season 3 just dropped a handful of new episodes, which means that it jumped ahead of everything else and now sits at No. 1, knocking The Watcher down to No. 2.
All 8 Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities Episodes, Ranked From Worst to Best
In the new Netflix horror series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, the Oscar-winning director presents eight macabre episodes he curated from some of the genre's most talented writers and directors. To varying degrees, the episodes all share del Toro's signature aesthetic of old-fashioned storytelling and scary, gory monsters made by human hands instead of computers as much as possible. And since it's an anthology series, some episodes are better than others.
Amazon Echo is on Sale For Its All-Time Lowest Price Ever — Save Half off
Looking for a top-rated smart speaker? Amazon has a deal for you. Right now, you can score the Amazon Echo (fourth generation) for $50, or half off its list price -- that's the cheapest price we've ever seen on the retail giant's flagship smart home speaker. In fact, it's so popular that it has earned an impressive five-star rating from nearly 104,200 Amazon reviewers. Simply put, people are just in love with this speaker.
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3: New Trailer, Cast, Release Date, Latest News, and More
Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan, full name Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, has become one of the streaming service's biggest shows because it hits all those sweet spots that other Prime Video shows for dads do. It has a lone man working against the grain, it has eye-popping action sequences with crunching bones and whizzing bullets, and it has the fate of the world (or in Reacher's case, a small town) at stake. And with John Krasinski joining the list of famous celebrities who have played the famous character from Tom Clancy's military thriller books, Jack Ryan has forged a fresh start for the franchise as a prequel and origin story.
