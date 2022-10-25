Josephine Melville, the actor best known for her work on EastEnders, has died backstage at a theatre following a performance.The actor had been appearing as Maggie in a production of Natasha Gordon’s play Nine Night at Nottingham Playhouse.Melville died after Thursday (20 October) night’s performance, the theatre announced on Friday (21 October).In a statement, the venue said that she received immediate assistance from house first-aiders and a medically qualified member of the audience before paramedics arrived.However, she died at the scene. No cause of death was given.Nottingham Playhouse said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that last night the actor...

