Josephine Melville: EastEnders actor dies backstage at Nottingham Playhouse after performance
Josephine Melville, the actor best known for her work on EastEnders, has died backstage at a theatre following a performance.The actor had been appearing as Maggie in a production of Natasha Gordon’s play Nine Night at Nottingham Playhouse.Melville died after Thursday (20 October) night’s performance, the theatre announced on Friday (21 October).In a statement, the venue said that she received immediate assistance from house first-aiders and a medically qualified member of the audience before paramedics arrived.However, she died at the scene. No cause of death was given.Nottingham Playhouse said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that last night the actor...
NME
Take That to headline BST Hyde Park 2023
Take That have been announced as the latest headliners of BST Hyde Park 2023. The pop trio join Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Billy Joel, Pink and BLACKPINK in topping the bill at the annual central London concert series, which will return next summer. Take That – who...
BBC
Suffolk's GenX Radio presenter Tim Gough dies on air
A radio presenter who died while on air has been described as "a warm, caring, fun guy" who was loved dearly by those who knew him. Tim Gough, 55, died from a suspected heart attack at his home in Lackford, Suffolk, while presenting GenX Radio's Monday breakfast show earlier. He...
NME
Adele raises a toast with synchronised swimmers in new music video for ‘I Drink Wine’
Adele has shared a new music video for ‘I Drink Wine’, a song lifted from her 2021 album ‘30’. The seven-minute video was directed by Joe Talbot, and follows the singer-songwriter as she floats leisurely down a river with the titular beverage in-hand. Along the way, Adele meets a group of synchronised swimmers and courts a riverside fisherman, before emerging solo from the water beside a bed of floating flowers. Poet and author Olivia Gatwood and actor Jimmie Fails also make cameo appearances in the video. Watch below:
NME
Adele wants to study English Literature following her Las Vegas residency
Adele has said that she wants to study for an English Literature degree following her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The singer is set to play a lengthy run of concerts – dubbed ‘Weekends With Adele’ – at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace between this November and March 2023. It comes after the original dates were postponed at the last minute back in January.
NME
Little Simz, Jorja Smith and more to deliver performance in tribute to Jamal Edwards
Little Simz, Jorja Smith, Mahalia and Max Cyrus are set to take part in a special performance in honour of the late Jamal Edwards. On November 7 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, the all-star cast will pay tribute to influential late entrepreneur Edwards as part of the Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS).
NME
Listen to BERWYN’s warm new single ‘Path To Satisfaction’
BERWYN has shared his new single ‘Path To Satisfaction’ – you can listen to the track below. The song marks the Trinidad-born, Romford-raised rapper, singer, songwriter and producer’s first new material of 2022. BERWYN, who won Best New Act From The UK at the BandLab NME...
mailplus.co.uk
‘I'm the Lion Queen!’ Boy George prepares for Celeb jungle
POP legend Boy George arrived in Australia to take part in I’m A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here wearing a giant lion mask in an attempt to conceal his identity. The Karma Chameleon singer, who became the tenth star to touch down at Brisbane airport to take part in the ITV show, joked that he was there to ‘do a version of the Lion Queen’.
'Jolly Good Christmas' on Hallmark Promises a London Good Time
It’s the most wonderful time of the year – for Hallmark lovers at least! Jolly Good Christmas starring Will Kemp as David and Reshma Shetty as Anji premieres Saturday, October 29 at 8 p.m. EST in part of the network’s “Countdown to Christmas” – and the romantic special takes us through some of London’s most delightful landmarks. Let’s take a look at all of the Jolly Good Christmas filming locations!
BBC
TRNSMT festival changes entry policy to ban under-16s
TRNSMT has changed its entry policy to ban under-16s at next year's festival. This year's event in Glasgow Green was open to those aged 12 and above, although those aged under 16 had to be accompanied by an adult. The change of policy emerged as organisers announced Pulp, Sam Fender...
Time Out Global
Why London’s pubs need your support right now
‘I’ve got visions of pubs this winter being candle lit, with a roaring fire,’ says pubs campaigner James Watson. Sounds lovely, doesn’t it? Dickensian, even. But the lo-fi makeover Watson foresees isn’t an aesthetic choice, it’s a response to the soaring energy bills that London pubs currently face.
Pull Up a Seat to the Oldest Pub in Scotland
No trip to Britain is complete without a pint or meal at a pub. Luckily, if you're purely going for the cultural experience and aren't fussed about quality, it's not a difficult thing to tick off the travel itinerary. Pubs are a dime a dozen in the U.K, regardless of whether you're in a major city, or a quaint village. But not all pubs are created equal, and some are worth making a special journey for. Edinburgh's oldest licensed public house dating back to 1360, the Sheep Heid Inn, is one of them.
NME
Listen to ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ soundtrack by Let’s Eat Grandma
The full soundtrack for the new Netflix series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, scored by Let’s Eat Grandma, has been released. Directed by Colm McCarthy, Rachna Suri, and Deb Paterson, the new fantasy drama series is based on Sally Green’s acclaimed 2014 young adult novel Half Bad.
NME
Noel Gallagher on The Beatles’ cultural power: “They’re a level above”
Noel Gallagher has spoken in a new interview about The Beatles’ enduring cultural power, saying that the legendary band still remain “a level above”. The former Oasis guitarist was speaking about the band as part of Revolver Radio with Matt Wilkinson, a new Apple Music series which is celebrating the new reissue of The Beatles’ 1966 album ‘Revolver’.
NME
Roger Daltrey: “I wish Oasis would just get back together”
Roger Daltrey has spoken in a new interview about his hope that Oasis will one day reform. The Who frontman was speaking to Yungblud in a new joint interview with Rolling Stone when he brought up Liam Gallagher. While advising Yungblud to “rehydrate yourself when you come off-stage”, Daltrey added:...
BBC
Edinburgh says sorry for city's role in slavery and colonialism
The city of Edinburgh has apologised for its past role in slavery and colonialism. A meeting of the city council was opened with the gesture from Lord Provost Robert Aldridge. The apology was the result of an action plan from the Edinburgh Slavery and Colonialism Legacy Review Group which made 10 recommendations after studying the city's history.
NME
Sheryl Crow recalls “awful” Woodstock ’99: “It was debauched right from the beginning”
Sheryl Crow has reflected on her “awful” experience at Woodstock ’99, recalling the moment that forced her to cut her performance short. The recent three-part Netflix documentary Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 revealed details of the chaotic three days of looting, arson and sexual assault that ensued at the third incarnation of the legendary festival.
NME
Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s new version of ‘Don’t Play That Song’
Bruce Springsteen has shared his new cover of ‘Don’t Play That Song’ – you can listen to his rendition of the song below. The track forms part of Springsteen’s 21st studio album ‘Only The Strong Survive’, billed as a collection of “15 soul music greats” which is set for release on November 11 via Columbia Records.
