Gamespot
God of War Ragnarök - Launch Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before the prophesied battle that will end the world. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move. God of War Ragnarök is coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 9th!
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok's Launch Trailer Wants You To Prepare For The End Of The World
The God of War Ragnarok launch trailer is here, encouraging you to prepare for the end of the world when the game arrives next month. "Time is running out," Atreus reminds us at the opening of this trailer, going on to say, "the prophecies say Fimbulwinter leads to Ragnarok. War is coming." Good thing his dad's the God of that, then. The trailer is quite the dramatic one, showing plenty of action and tense moments, as well as some new moves from Kratos showing him swinging around the place with his classic Blades of Chaos.
Gamespot
Fire Emblem: Engage Brings Back The Iconic Weapon Triangle
Fire Emblem: Engage will bring back the franchise's signature weapon triangle, only this time the mechanic will include an additional twist. Nintendo confirmed as much in a tweet, breaking down how the gameplay mechanic that has long been a staple of the turn-based strategy series will work in Fire Emblem: Engage. As is usually the case, characters using a sword will have an advantage over an axe user, axe users will beat lance users, and lances will perform better against sword users. In addition, arts (which look to be skills of some form) will have an advantage over ranged units that use bows, tomes, and knives.
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village DLC - How To Unlock Lady Dimitrescu And Heisenberg In Mercenaries
Resident Evil Village's DLC, The Winter's Expansion, adds a brand-new story campaign featuring Rose along with a handful of new Mercenaries levels. In addition to the new Mercenaries levels there are also new playable characters for Mercenaries, including Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, and everyone's favorite giant vampire, Lady Dimitrescu. Not all of these new characters are immediately available however, as you will need to unlock some of them by completing challenges in the new Mercenaries levels.
Gamespot
This Custom Xbox For A Plague Tale Looks Really Awesome
A regular Xbox Series X console has a sleek and rectangular look, but this new limited-edition version of the console has a more medieval and ratty design. To celebrate the launch of A Plague Tale: Requiem, publisher Focus Interactive commissioned artist Vadu Amka to put a more grisly spin on the Xbox Series X, resulting in this unique design:
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Release Times And Preloading Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's official release date is nearly here, and in fact, the game is already playable in Australia and New Zealand to kick off its global rollout on October 28. In a nice little bonus this year, everyone who preordered Modern Warfare II can dive into the campaign already to help ease the wait for multiplayer.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Guides Hub - Tips For Heroes, Game Modes, And More
Overwatch 2 boasts one of the most varied rosters of the many hero-based games out there today. With more than 30 unique characters to choose from, each with their own special kits to master, there's a lot to take in whether you're a new player or a veteran seeking to try someone new. Because of that daunting task, we've built out hero guides for all 35 characters currently in the game.
Gamespot
Bungie Is Aiming To Make Destiny 2's Weapon Crafting More Fun In Lightfall
Destiny 2's weapon crafting can help create some amazing tools of destruction, but the process of doing so is one that developer Bungie wants to overhaul so that it can be more fun. In the studio's latest blog update, Bungie explained some of the changes that will be applied to weapon crafting in the Lightfall expansion.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Ash Legend Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions went live last week, debuting a new battle pass and Seasonal Store, along with a plethora of limited-time events. But the star of the season is, of course, Ash: a human-turned-simulacrum who made her debut in Titanfall 2, then joined the Apex Games in Season 11 before making her way over to mobile.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation Exclusives Include Big XP Boosts And Extra Loadouts
As part of its long-running collaboration deal with Activision, Sony has revealed all the PlayStation-exclusive features that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players will receive on that platform. PS5 and PS4 players who preordered Modern Warfare II through the PlayStation Store can grab the Oni Operator Pack from today, which includes the unique specialist and a high-level weapon blueprint that can be used in the game and in the upcoming battle royale Warzone 2.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, Catalyst, Broken Moon Map, Stickers, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 starts very soon, and developer Respawn has outlined pretty much everything we can expect to see in the new season. Season 15 is the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, and Respawn is holding to tradition--so that means, alongside the new playable character Catalyst, the new season is adding a new battle royale map too, called Broken Moon.
Gamespot
Best Horror Games On Xbox Game Pass
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Game Pass isn't just one of the best deals in gaming, it's also a hub for horror that can instantly provide some of the most chilling frights imaginable on console and PC. With hundreds of games to choose from, a fair number of entries from the horror genre were bound to creep in and lurk in the shadows of the subscription service, biding their time until they can strike your download queue.
Gamespot
Next Big Gotham Knights Patch Will Aim To Improve Console And PC Performance
A week after launch, Gotham Knights developer Warner Bros. Montreal has released a new update for the game that aims to improve performance issues on PC, with a PS5 and Xbox Series X|S patch coming soon. This is a small patch, but a more substantial update will follow it as the studio looks to add a "mix of needed fixes that have popped up since launch" for the game, specifically frame rate stability on consoles.
Gamespot
Alan Wake 2 Remains On Schedule For 2023, As Remedy Provides Updates On Control Sequels"
As part of developer Remedy's latest earnings briefing, the Finnish game studio confirmed that one of its most highly anticipated upcoming games, Alan Wake 2, remains on track for release in 2023. The developer also provided development updates on its four other games in development, including its Control sequels. Plenty...
Gamespot
Phil Spencer Says Activision Blizzard Deal Is About Mobile, Not Making Call Of Duty Exclusive
In a new statement, Xbox head Phil Spencer reiterated that Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is more about the mobile aspects, but noted that it plans to treat Call of Duty more like Minecraft. Speaking at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event, Spencer expanded upon the future of Call...
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol Canceled In Japan To Avoid Censoring Content
The Callisto Protocol will not be released in Japan due to the game failing to receive a rating in Japan, presumably due to its violence and gore. The studio said via its Japanese Twitter account that the localized version for Japan will be discontinued and that anyone who preordered will get a refund.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2’s Cross-Play Problem, Most Hated Map & More | GameSpot News
Games with cross-play support generally offer the ability to toggle it off, since some console players might not want to play with PC players using mouse and keyboard, while some PC players prefer not to play with console players that have aim-assist. For some unknown reason, this option in Modern Warfare 2 is only available to PS5 and PS4 players, meaning Xbox and PC players are stuck being lumped into cross-play lobbies unless developer Infinity Ward makes a change.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Disc Is Just 70 MB, Requires 100 GB Install
Ever wonder what exactly you're getting when you buy a game disc these days? Well, in the case of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you're getting approximately 0.07% of the actual game. Twitter user DoesItPlay revealed that the disc size for Modern Warfare 2 is just 72.23 MB, though the game itself requires at least a 100 GB install on all platforms.
Gamespot
15 Unforgettable Video Game Jump Scares
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Horror purists may scoff at the use of jump scares in video games, but there's no denying that a well-crafted injection of sudden terror is amazingly effective at ruining a perfectly good pair of pants. While some titles play the long game with their horror elements, other experiences plunge you directly into a moment that's designed to stress you out. We've rounded up some of the best jump scares in video games below.
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village Winters Expansion Is Discounted For PC
If you couldn't get enough of Resident Evil Village since it launched last year, the good news is that a substantial amount of content is headed to the Capcom survival-horror game. The Winters' Expansion adds a whole new storyline featuring a grown-up Rose Winters and is set 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village.
