soultracks.com

How an unused Heatwave song became Michael Jackson's "Rock With You"

If you grew up in the 70s and 80s as a lover of soul music, Rod Temperton has a special place in your heart. As the keyboardist and songwriter for the uber-popular band, Heatwave, Temperton had firmly secured his place in music history. But for today’s The Backstory, we tell about how a song he intended for his band languished for years until being selected as a key part of one of the most important albums in popular music history.
American Songwriter

9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists

Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
The Associated Press

Columbus art museum debuts major Maurice Sendak exhibit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Most people today know artist Maurice Sendak as the creator of children’s book classics such as “Where the Wild Things Are” and “In the Night Kitchen.” A new exhibition of his work looks at that reputation and a less well-known side of his immense output: his work as a designer for opera, theater, film, and television. “We wanted people to understand that Maurice was actually a serious artist,” said Lynn Caponera, executive director of the Maurice Sendak Foundation in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Though most knew him as an illustrator and picture book artist, “they didn’t see beyond the fact that he did a lot more than that,” she said. “Wild Things are Happening” opened this month at the Columbus Museum of Art and runs through March 5, 2023. It’s the first major retrospective of Sendak’s work since his 2012 death and the largest and most complete to date. The exhibit takes its name from a 1990s advertising campaign Sendak did for Bell Atlantic that featured Wild Things characters promoting “a fast, dependable Internet service.”
COLUMBUS, OH
tvinsider.com

Michael Kopsa Dies: ‘X-Files’ and ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor Was 66

Canadian actor Michael Kopsa, who appeared in sci-fi series Stargate SG-1 and The X-Files, has died. He was 66. Kopsa’s passing was announced on Twitter by his former wife, actress Lucia Frangione, who revealed he died of complications from a brain tumor. “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct 23 2022 of a brain tumour,” tweeted Frangione.

