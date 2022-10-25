Read full article on original website
How an unused Heatwave song became Michael Jackson's "Rock With You"
If you grew up in the 70s and 80s as a lover of soul music, Rod Temperton has a special place in your heart. As the keyboardist and songwriter for the uber-popular band, Heatwave, Temperton had firmly secured his place in music history. But for today’s The Backstory, we tell about how a song he intended for his band languished for years until being selected as a key part of one of the most important albums in popular music history.
The Beatles’ ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ Inspired a No. 1 Song by Another Band
The Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" inspired a No. 1 single by another band which some members of that band disliked.
Sheryl Crow Recalls Getting ‘Disgusting’ Human Feces Thrown at Her During Woodstock ‘99 Performance: ‘It Was So Disturbing’
A real s—t show? Sheryl Crow got candid about her experience at Woodstock ‘99 — and the incident that made her leave the infamous music festival. "It was debauched from the beginning because we were on the first day. You could look out and see girls who were topless on guys' shoulders, trying to get […]
Sheryl Crow recalls “awful” Woodstock ’99: “It was debauched right from the beginning”
Sheryl Crow has reflected on her “awful” experience at Woodstock ’99, recalling the moment that forced her to cut her performance short. The recent three-part Netflix documentary Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 revealed details of the chaotic three days of looting, arson and sexual assault that ensued at the third incarnation of the legendary festival.
Sheryl Crow remembers the gross moment that forced her to finish 'Woodstock 99' set early
Any way you look back at Woodstock ‘99; the fires, assaults, price-gouging, and mudslinging likely become much more a part of the story than the actual music and exceptional artists who were gathered. Just so you know, the same goes for Sheryl Crow.
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists
Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
George Harrison and Eric Clapton’s Ex-Wife, Pattie Boyd, Said She Bonded With Mick Jagger’s Ex-Wife, Jerry Hall
George Harrison and Eric Clapton's ex-wife, Pattie Boyd, said she bonded with Mick Jagger's ex-wife, Jerry Hall. They were both models and actors.
What The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said About John Lennon’s Death
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger discussed how he reacted to John Lennon's death in the media. He also discussed John's life.
Halsey thanks Alanis Morissette for helping her write ‘the best f–k you’ songs
Halsey credits Alanis Morissette as the inspiration behind her “best f–k you” songs. While performing at the Hollywood Bowl for the “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles Saturday night, the singer thanked the headliner for influencing her songwriting over the years. “[She taught me]...
Columbus art museum debuts major Maurice Sendak exhibit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Most people today know artist Maurice Sendak as the creator of children’s book classics such as “Where the Wild Things Are” and “In the Night Kitchen.” A new exhibition of his work looks at that reputation and a less well-known side of his immense output: his work as a designer for opera, theater, film, and television. “We wanted people to understand that Maurice was actually a serious artist,” said Lynn Caponera, executive director of the Maurice Sendak Foundation in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Though most knew him as an illustrator and picture book artist, “they didn’t see beyond the fact that he did a lot more than that,” she said. “Wild Things are Happening” opened this month at the Columbus Museum of Art and runs through March 5, 2023. It’s the first major retrospective of Sendak’s work since his 2012 death and the largest and most complete to date. The exhibit takes its name from a 1990s advertising campaign Sendak did for Bell Atlantic that featured Wild Things characters promoting “a fast, dependable Internet service.”
The Monkees Mike Nesmith Said Linda Ronstadt Heard ‘Different Drum’ and ‘Made Us All Rich’
Mike Nesmith thanked Linda Ronstadt for 'making us all rich' with her hugely successful recording of the song 'Different Drum.'
Watch Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow & Brandon Flowers Honor John Lennon With “Don’t Let Me Down” Back In 2015
Back in December of 2015, a phenomenal group of artists came together to honor John Lennon for what would’ve been his 75th birthday. The tribute concert featured performances from Eric Church, John Fogerty, Peter Frampton, Juanes, Kris Kristofferson, Pat Monahan, Tom Morello, Willie Nelson, The Roots, Spoon, and Steven Tyler.
Jim McGuinn Comments on the Beach Boys’ Impact on The Byrds
The Byrds and The Beach Boys had a mutual respect for one another. Here's what we know about these rock bands and what Jim Quinn said about The Beach Boys.
‘Abbey Road’ Was the Only Original Beatles Album Cover to Lack 2 Notable Features
‘Abbey Road’ is an iconic Beatles album cover and it is unique because it lacks two features seen on other covers for the band’s albums
George Harrison Said His Ego Would Rather Have Eric Clapton Play on ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’
George Harrison said his ego would rather have Eric Clapton play on 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps.' Clapton's playing impressed him.
Listen to Rihanna’s new song ‘Lift Me Up’ for the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack
After confirming its title and release date earlier this week, Rihanna has released her first single in six years, ‘Lift Me Up’, as part of the official soundtrack for the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song, co-written by Rihanna, Nigerian singer Tems, Swedish composer and...
Bruce Springsteen’s Thoughts on Elvis Presley
Bruce Springsteen is a fan of Elvis, often mentioning his support of the 'Hound Dog' singer. Here's what we know about the Boss and his inspiration.
Jeff Beck, Johnny Depp and Stevie Van Zandt Sit Down for Music Conversation
Famed guitarist Jeff Beck sat down with his pal and movie star Johnny Depp for a SiriusXM Town Hall special, hosted by Stevie Van Zandt, on SiriusXM’s Underground Garage, where they spoke about their new music, being on the road together and answered SiriusXM subscriber questions. During the exclusive...
Michael Kopsa Dies: ‘X-Files’ and ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor Was 66
Canadian actor Michael Kopsa, who appeared in sci-fi series Stargate SG-1 and The X-Files, has died. He was 66. Kopsa’s passing was announced on Twitter by his former wife, actress Lucia Frangione, who revealed he died of complications from a brain tumor. “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct 23 2022 of a brain tumour,” tweeted Frangione.
Jimi Hendrix Had the Biggest Concert of His Life Saved By a Pink Floyd Member Who Wasn’t Performing
Jimi Hendrix had one of the biggest concerts of his career saved by a Pink Floyd member who wasn’t even performing.
