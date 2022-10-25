Bob Gold & Associates Scores Multiple Wins at 58th Annual PRSA-Los Angeles PRism Awards

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

Bob Gold & Associates (BG&A), the internationally recognized, data-driven public relations and marketing agency now in its 25 th year, has been named a winner in multiple categories in the 58 th Annual PRism Awards, including ‘Campaign on a Shoestring Budget’ and ‘Integrated Communications’. Presented by the Los Angeles chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-LA), the PRism Awards is the premier awards program recognizing excellence in public relations strategic campaigns, tactical programs and professional merit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005360/en/

Team members, from left to right, Kelly Makepeace, Sandra Stanisa, Chris Huppertz, Robert Brownlie, Beth Braen, and Martin von Ruden, represented Bob Gold & Associates at the 58th Annual PRSA-LA PRism Awards held on October 13, 2022 at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am very proud of our team and what they have been able to accomplish,” said Bob Gold, President and Founder of Bob Gold & Associates. “We always strive to provide creative and highly tailored communications solutions to our clients that deliver meaningful and data-driven results.”

BG&A was recognized in the ‘Campaign on a Shoestring Budget’ category for its work with the McCoy Law Firm, with contributions by Bob Gold; Chris Huppertz, Vice President of Communications; Andrew Laszacs, Senior Account Manager; and Kelly Makepeace, Account Coordinator. McCoy engaged the agency to swiftly produce a buzzworthy public news conference based on a lawsuit McCoy filed on behalf of the biological family of two children allegedly murdered by their foster parents. Securing significant local and national new coverage, BG&A was successful in helping expose the failure of state and local child protection agencies and their ineffective adherence to family reunification processes.

“The entire team at Bob Gold & Associates not only met the needs of our client on a tight deadline but did so professionally and effectively. The local and national coverage they secured helped us shine a light on the tragic family reunification failures of the California Department of Family Services,” said Waukeen Q. McCoy, a civil rights attorney based out of the San Francisco Bay area. “They deserve all these accolades and more for their work on this project.”

For the ‘Integrated Communications’ category, BG&A won for its wholistic rebranding campaign for the trade association, the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) – formerly the National Cable Television Cooperative. This included developing a new logo, brand guide, messaging, sizzle reel and executing a PR launch campaign leading into the association’s largest annual trade expo and conference. Bob Gold; Chris Huppertz, Vice President of Communications; Beth Braen, Vice President of Client Services; and Robert Brownlie, Account Executive, collaborated with Martin von Ruden, CEO of Capital M. Co., to craft a new identity that would imbue trust and confidence in NCTC, reflecting the association’s new mandate to introduce innovative technology and services to help its members grow and keep pace with future industry trends.

“This is amazing news,” said NCTC VP of Marketing & Communications Pam Gillies. “Am I surprised? No. The team at Bob Gold & Associates does amazing work and delivered a terrific rebranding campaign that embraces the future. Congrats to everyone!”

Since its founding in 1997, Bob Gold & Associates has established itself as a premier communications agency for leading hardware and software tech companies alike, expanding far beyond its roots in cable TV to encompass industries including media and entertainment, streaming, IoT, AdTech, enterprise software, blockchain and communication service providers.

The 58 th Annual PRism Awards were held on October 13, 2022 at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica. PRSA-LA is comprised of nearly 600 agency, in-house and independent public relations professionals representing Los Angeles-area corporations, academic institutions, government agencies and nonprofit organizations.

About Bob Gold & Associates

Founded in 1997 by Cable TV Pioneer and Public Relations Society of America (PRSA LA) 2019 Communications Professional of the Year, Bob Gold has created an agency that specializes in the space where technology meets entertainment and enterprise utility. Recognized for its creative and comprehensive approach for its clients, Bob Gold & Associates was named to the first annual Forbes America’s Best PR Agencies List for 2021. The company was ranked among the top 100 5-star agencies nationwide.

Since its founding 25 years ago, Bob Gold & Associates has launched and helped grow 20 TV sports networks, numerous streaming services and worked with nearly every major Communications Service provider and industry association in the United States. A co-founder of a leading international association of independently owned hi-tech PR agencies, WIN PR Group, BG&A provides its clients with immediate international resources for one-time projects or on-going campaigns. For more information, please visit www.bobgoldpr.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005360/en/

CONTACT: Kelly Makepeace

Bob Gold & Associates

310-320-2010

Kelly@bobgoldpr.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS

SOURCE: Bob Gold & Associates

PUB: 10/25/2022 12:15 PM/DISC: 10/25/2022 12:17 PM