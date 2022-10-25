Read full article on original website
Cricket-NZ's Phillips borrows sprinter's start to beat 'Mankading'
SYDNEY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - While the debate around "Mankading" continues unabated, New Zealand's Glenn Phillips showed how to avoid getting run-out at the non-striker's end by taking a sprinter's start position in Saturday's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka.
Rugby-England march into World Cup semis as Packer hat-trick sees off Australia
Oct 30 (Reuters) - Tournament favourites England advanced to the semi-finals of the women's Rugby World Cup on Sunday with Marlie Packer scoring a hat trick as her side powered through heavy rain to hand Australia a 41-5 drubbing at Auckland's Waitakere Stadium.
BBC
Mexico City Grand Prix: Max Verstappen on pole with George Russell second
Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole for the Mexico City Grand Prix, fending off a challenge from Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes had one of their most competitive qualifying performances this year but Verstappen was too quick, taking pole by 0.304 seconds. Briton Russell held on to...
