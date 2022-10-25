ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Cricket-NZ's Phillips borrows sprinter's start to beat 'Mankading'

SYDNEY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - While the debate around "Mankading" continues unabated, New Zealand's Glenn Phillips showed how to avoid getting run-out at the non-striker's end by taking a sprinter's start position in Saturday's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka.
BBC

Mexico City Grand Prix: Max Verstappen on pole with George Russell second

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole for the Mexico City Grand Prix, fending off a challenge from Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes had one of their most competitive qualifying performances this year but Verstappen was too quick, taking pole by 0.304 seconds. Briton Russell held on to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy