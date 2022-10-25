ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods ahead of his return: "I may switch to a yellow golf ball"

Tiger Woods has joked he may start using a yellow golf ball when he returns to action after watching his good friend Fred Couples shoot a final-round 12-under 60 to win the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions earlier this month. Woods was locked to his television screen two...
golfmagic.com

OUTRAGE! Tour pro told to CHANGE his golf shirt once arriving at the course

A "very well known" Australian Tour pro was asked to change his collarless golf shirt once arriving at a popular golf course in Melbourne earlier this week, according to Tour pro Ewan Porter. Porter, who now works for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, took to Twitter to reveal...
golfmagic.com

Martin Kaymer FORCED OUT of LIV Golf's $50m team championship in Miami

Martin Kaymer has been forced to withdraw from LIV Golf's season-ending $50m team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral. LIV Golf confirmed the news via their social media channels. The German has suffered a wrist injury. Kaymer, 37, a former World No.1 and two-time major winner, is the team...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News

Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
golfmagic.com

Ian Poulter defeats Kevin Na at LIV Golf Miami then chirps: "F you, basically!"

Ian Poulter appeared in buoyant mood after he defeated Kevin Na in his singles match on day one of the LIV Golf $50m team championship in Miami. Poulter was involved in a bit of a tense exchange with the American earlier in the week when they traded barbs at the pre-tournament press conference.
golfmagic.com

Report: PGA Tour pro involved in serious scooter crash in Bermuda

Grayson Murray was involved in a scooter crash before this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour, forcing his withdrawal from the tournament held at Port Royal Golf Course. According to the Royal Gazette, Murray and his caddie Douglas Schwimer were riding scooters on Tuesday, October 22 in the...
Golf.com

4 golf-betting rules every savvy golfer should follow

The beauty of golf is that we’re mostly competing against ourselves. So say the purists. The rest of us know better. We’re mostly competing against our buddies, hoping to take them for a few bucks. It’s that simple: The game is more compelling when there’s something on the line.
CBS Miami

Controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament draws protests from 9/11 families

MIAMI - The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament at Trump National Doral, which kicks off Saturday, has brought on some controversy. Pro golfer Phil Mickelson says that it's not going anywhere."If I'm just looking at LIV Golf and where we are today to where we were 6, 7 months ago people saying this is dead in the water and we're past that and here we are today, a force in the game that's not going away," said Mickleson.Liv Golf is backed by Saudi Arabia's public investment fund and has caught quite the attention of fellow golfers and spectators. At the event Thursday, their...
DORAL, FL
Golf Digest

10 tips that will eliminate your blow-up holes

If there’s one thing golfers of every level—from tour players to the most casual recreational golfers—are looking for it’s hitting more greens in regulation. No statistic correlates more with golfers’ overall score, and everything is a means to that end. But how do you actually...
Golf Digest

Hall-of-Famer says this '1-2-3' feel was the key to her smooth swing

Annika Sorenstam is one of the most prolific winners in golf history. She dominated at every level—and is still going. But perhaps even more impressive than wins on her resume was the manner in which she accomplished them. Whether it was the iconic first tee shot at the 2003...
GolfWRX

Hatch Golf and the wild world of golf headcovers

Hatch Golf has been making some amazingly creative headcovers and accessories for the past few years. Sean Farrell is a designer by trade and turned his love of creating graphics with his love of golf to create Hatch and provide golfers with some truly unique items. Hatch Golf mostly caters too smaller, limited runs of their headcovers that sell out rather quickly. If you want to hear the whole conversation with Sean, please check out of the podcast links at the bottom and on any podcast platform that you listen on. Just search GolfWRX Radio.

