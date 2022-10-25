Read full article on original website
Related
Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson say PGA Tour still owes them half their PIP money, and that's why Bryson remains a plaintiff in lawsuit
Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson say they haven’t received the second half of their Player Impact Program bonus money from the PGA Tour, and the two LIV Golf defectors aren’t happy about it. DeChambeau, for one, called it “childish.”. In an interview Thursday ahead of the LIV...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods ahead of his return: "I may switch to a yellow golf ball"
Tiger Woods has joked he may start using a yellow golf ball when he returns to action after watching his good friend Fred Couples shoot a final-round 12-under 60 to win the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions earlier this month. Woods was locked to his television screen two...
golfmagic.com
OUTRAGE! Tour pro told to CHANGE his golf shirt once arriving at the course
A "very well known" Australian Tour pro was asked to change his collarless golf shirt once arriving at a popular golf course in Melbourne earlier this week, according to Tour pro Ewan Porter. Porter, who now works for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, took to Twitter to reveal...
golfmagic.com
Martin Kaymer FORCED OUT of LIV Golf's $50m team championship in Miami
Martin Kaymer has been forced to withdraw from LIV Golf's season-ending $50m team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral. LIV Golf confirmed the news via their social media channels. The German has suffered a wrist injury. Kaymer, 37, a former World No.1 and two-time major winner, is the team...
How Much Does It Cost to Play the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral Miami, Home of the LIV Golf Team Championship?
A look at the cost to play the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral Miami. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral Miami, Home of the LIV Golf Team Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News
Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
golfmagic.com
Ian Poulter defeats Kevin Na at LIV Golf Miami then chirps: "F you, basically!"
Ian Poulter appeared in buoyant mood after he defeated Kevin Na in his singles match on day one of the LIV Golf $50m team championship in Miami. Poulter was involved in a bit of a tense exchange with the American earlier in the week when they traded barbs at the pre-tournament press conference.
Brooks Koepka gave Phil Mickelson a jab at LIV Golf presser, but Lefty responded with a 'green jacket' uppercut
MIAMI — Phil Mickelson was looking for a rematch. Brooks Koepka decided to pass. LIV Golf arrived Wednesday at Trump National Doral to kick off the week with a team selection news conference that turned into a roast. The format has the top four teams (Aces, Crushers, Fireballs, Stinger)...
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour pro involved in serious scooter crash in Bermuda
Grayson Murray was involved in a scooter crash before this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour, forcing his withdrawal from the tournament held at Port Royal Golf Course. According to the Royal Gazette, Murray and his caddie Douglas Schwimer were riding scooters on Tuesday, October 22 in the...
Golf Digest
Donald Trump says PGA Tour made ‘a big mistake’ not finding way to work with LIV Golf
DORAL, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump wasted little time Thursday in saying that the PGA Tour is “making a big mistake” in not finding a way to better co-exist with LIV Golf. Trump played in the pro-am of LIV Golf's $50 million Team Championship alongside Brooks...
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith lashes out at "painful" slow play from Phil Mickelson in Miami
Cameron Smith could have been forgiven for thinking Phil Mickelson didn't get the LIV Golf Tour memo. Afterall, much of the chatter about this series has been how it is golf, but louder! Golf, but faster! Shotgun starts! 54 holes!. Mickelson, it appears, was a bit slow during their singles...
Golf.com
4 golf-betting rules every savvy golfer should follow
The beauty of golf is that we’re mostly competing against ourselves. So say the purists. The rest of us know better. We’re mostly competing against our buddies, hoping to take them for a few bucks. It’s that simple: The game is more compelling when there’s something on the line.
Controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament draws protests from 9/11 families
MIAMI - The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament at Trump National Doral, which kicks off Saturday, has brought on some controversy. Pro golfer Phil Mickelson says that it's not going anywhere."If I'm just looking at LIV Golf and where we are today to where we were 6, 7 months ago people saying this is dead in the water and we're past that and here we are today, a force in the game that's not going away," said Mickleson.Liv Golf is backed by Saudi Arabia's public investment fund and has caught quite the attention of fellow golfers and spectators. At the event Thursday, their...
Golf Digest
10 tips that will eliminate your blow-up holes
If there’s one thing golfers of every level—from tour players to the most casual recreational golfers—are looking for it’s hitting more greens in regulation. No statistic correlates more with golfers’ overall score, and everything is a means to that end. But how do you actually...
LIV Golf Miami Team Championship Prize Money, Final Payouts
Here's what players won in the three-day Team Championship, where the winning foursome will share $16 million and the last-place teams split $1 million.
Ice dancers Gilles, Poirier capture gold at Skate Canada
Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier have captured gold at Skate Canada International
Golf Digest
Hall-of-Famer says this '1-2-3' feel was the key to her smooth swing
Annika Sorenstam is one of the most prolific winners in golf history. She dominated at every level—and is still going. But perhaps even more impressive than wins on her resume was the manner in which she accomplished them. Whether it was the iconic first tee shot at the 2003...
GolfWRX
Hatch Golf and the wild world of golf headcovers
Hatch Golf has been making some amazingly creative headcovers and accessories for the past few years. Sean Farrell is a designer by trade and turned his love of creating graphics with his love of golf to create Hatch and provide golfers with some truly unique items. Hatch Golf mostly caters too smaller, limited runs of their headcovers that sell out rather quickly. If you want to hear the whole conversation with Sean, please check out of the podcast links at the bottom and on any podcast platform that you listen on. Just search GolfWRX Radio.
Golf Digest
You need a physics degree to explain how this Tyler Duncan bunker shot wound up in the hole
Unlike Bryson DeChambeau, I don't possess a physics degree. In fact, I dropped out of AP Physics (NBD) my senior year of high school after just one day. Hopefully, my parents have gotten over that one. Regardless, the point is, I have no chance explaining how this Tyler Duncan bunker shot went in the hole.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour sent memo to tournament directors to calm some who are 'pretty hot' over new 'elevated' events
A shake up to the schedule starting in 2024, primarily to accommodate a potentially new rotation of elevated events, is among the options the PGA Tour will be exploring, according to a document obtained by Golf Digest. A talking-points memo from Kelly Jensen, vice president of tournament business affairs at...
Comments / 0