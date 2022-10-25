Tie down the witch! Strong winds could blow Halloween decorations away

First Alert Weather Day Update: North Texas Storms 05:43

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hold on to your hats today, as winds could gust up to 40-45 miles per hour. CBS 11 meteorologists do expect the winds to die down though by evening. Still, for much of the day, trash cans and loose yard items, like Halloween decorations, could blow away.

Double, double toil and trouble; fire burn and cauldron bubble. Please don't let me blow away; turn to rubble. Getty Images/iStockphoto

High temperatures will be near 70 this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Oct. 25, the forecast is sunny, dry and warm with highs in the 70s.

Our next chance of rain, which could be heavy, are Thursday night into Friday.

A frontal system will dive into the area Thursday. Most of the day Thursday, increasing clouds abound. But by Thursday evening into Friday, some soggy weather will arrive. In fact, some of the rain could be heavy at times during the day Friday, potentially for the morning commute or even the afternoon drive. An isolated storm or two could develop as well.

Expect sunny and warm temperatures with highs in the mid 70s for trick or treaters on Halloween.