Horsehead Crossing Trails of Time Living History Event returns to the Pecos River

Want to travel back in time to 1886 with Charles Goodnight and Oliver Loving as they herd Texas Longhorn cattle up the Pecos River?

This weekend is your big chance.

The third annual Horsehead Crossing Trails of Time Living History Event is being presented by Pecos County Historical Commission (PCHC) members and the Goodnight-Loving Trail Foundation Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29.

Last year’s event received the Distinguished Service Award by the Texas Historical Commission. It's one of only three awards given statewide.

"There's all kinds of separate events scheduled," Betty Damron said. "We've got over 200 reenactors coming. We've got Indians coming, we've got military companies coming and we've got a chuckwagon cookoff and a trail ride.

"We've got a country wedding, and (there will be) sitting around the campfire singing and playing and enjoying the fire. Everything is out there. There's no luxuries. If you come to stay, you bring something to stay in yourself because we don't furnish rooms or anything. The closest rooms would be in McCamey or Fort Stockton."

Horsehead Crossing is located on the Pecos River, off of FM 11, between the communities of Imperial and Girvin. A large, metal sign on FM 11 will direct you to the site.

There's no charge to attend this weekend's events. Water and porta potties will be provided.

"The chuckwagons will be feeding three meals a day," Damron said. "There will be a donation bottle, of course."

Historian Tom Ashmore will be conducting a walking tour, and there will also be a silent auction with vendors.

"It'll be a living event," Damron said. "You can wander around and see things and be involved in things."

Damron says the event has increased in popularity every year. They're expecting to draw 2,000 to 3,000 people this weekend.

"More people find out about it," she said.

The crossing on the Pecos River has a rich history.

"It's a historical site," Damron said. "Everything in the world went through Horsehead Crossing, from the Spanish explorers, to the Indians coming down in the wintertime, to the Gold Rush, to the pioneers, to the Butterfield Overland Mail route.

"If you went the southern route, it was a little bit safer because if you went the northern route, you went through the states' plains where the Comanche Indians were."

Horsehead Crossing was the only pathway until the railroad came through that part of the country.

Larry McMurtry's Western novel "Lonesome Dove" that was turned into a popular TV series that earned 18 Emmy Award nominations and won seven, is based on the Goodnight-Loving cattle drive.

Damron says Horsehead was the most-accessible crossing because it had a little bit of a slope going down into it.

"If you've ever been out at the Pecos River in this part of the country, it's just sheer wall," she said. "You didn't know there was a river there until you walk up to it. There's no bush or anything to tell you there's a river there.

"The reason it's called Horsehead Crossing is when the Indians came back from Mexico after they'd raid in the wintertime (during the Comanche-Mexico Wars), they'd steal all the horses they could steal and they'd drive hard and fast back to try to get them across the river and so many of them would die on one side or the other. Skulls got to lying around and they called it Horsehead Crossing."

The cattle herders faced brutal, uncompromising conditions on the trail.

"When they left San Angelo with the herd, that was the last fresh water," Damron said. "It was 92 miles to get to Horsehead Crossing and they never let the stock lay down because if they let them lay down, they wouldn't get them up.

"So they had no water for two or three days or whatever it took to get them that far. And as soon as they smelled that water, they'd stampede and you lost have of them falling into the river and others would drink so much water they'd bloat and die. So if you got across the river with half your herd, you were lucky."

The folks who lived through those times back in the 1880s were a tough breed.

"You had to be hard people to live back in those days," Damron said. "And I always say, if they hadn't developed the windmill, there'd never be any settlements because there was no water. The windmill allowed us to have water."

For more information contact Delane Cagle at (432) 302-1106, ordelanecc@gmail.com or Betty Damron at (432) 693 7672 or bettydamron986@yahoo.com

All details, plus a map to Horsehead Crossing, are available on the PCHC web site at https://www.pecoscountyhistoricalcommission.org/horsehead-crossing-celebration