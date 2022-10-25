ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

CJ Bishop
4d ago

EDUCATION is the key, not hiding the guns away. Hiding them away and locking them up creates curiosity and uneducated mistakes that cost children their lives. If you teach your children about them, let them see them, let them touch them, take them out shooting to show them that guns are not toys they are tools then the curiosity goes away. Guns then become just another household item like the couch or the pictures on the wall. They don't play with them or wait until the parents leave to go see why they are hiding them. They don't go out of their way to show them to their friends, who may or may not be educated about gun safety.

MamaX4
4d ago

Poor child, and I'm sure his brother will never be the same. This is so sad. As far as gun control, 4x as many children die from accidental drownings. 5x as many die in car accidents. It's very, very sad, but anything that can kill a child will probably end up doing so in some tragic accidents. Parents need to be very aware and educate their children often, just like fire safety, traffic safety, or pool safety, even if they don't personally keep guns in the home.

David Neve
4d ago

I cannot imagine a person with some credibility can be silly enough to say that he can't believe it was an accident because it could have been prevented. There is no such thing as an event that cannot be prevented. Does he have a dictionary?

