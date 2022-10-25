Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ
Should Investors Buy CVS Stock Before Q3 Earnings?
Trading 15% from its highs, CVS CVS is set to report Q3 earnings on Wednesday, November 2. CVS has held up better than the broader market and is part of a top-rated industry at the moment. Investors hope the company can capitalize on its ambition to sustain itself as an industry leader as the Retail-Pharmacies Drug Stores Industry is currently in the top 18% of over 250 Zacks Industries.
NASDAQ
Why General Electric Stock Is Still a Buy Despite Mixed Results
General Electric's (NYSE: GE) third-quarter earnings are out, and they are highly likely to create mixed feelings among investors. "Mixed" is the appropriate word, as there's disappointing news on the near-term outlook. On the other hand, GE did enough to make investors feel there's something in the results and outlook to underline the value case for the stock. On balance, the stock remains attractive, but near-term pressure is building.
NASDAQ
New Chip Designs Are Booming, and This Stock Stands to Benefit
With the early pandemic boom now in the rearview mirror, semiconductor stocks got bludgeoned this year by the bear market. The latest worry comes from new U.S. export curbs on sales to China, adding to jittery nerves over a big slump next year -- especially if a recession strikes. Despite the pessimism in 2022, massive amounts of money were spent this year on new chip design research.
NASDAQ
Down 32%, This Towering Growth Stock Is Starting to Look Like a Bargain
Most stocks have lost ground this year, leaving many to trade at much more attractive valuations. That's certainly the case for American Tower (NYSE: AMT). Despite this year's headwinds, the global tower and data center operator has continued to grow its cash flow. With its share price falling, it's beginning to look like a bargain, especially given the dual growth catalysts it sees ahead.
NASDAQ
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now
Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
NASDAQ
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
NASDAQ
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years
The Nasdaq Composite has had a rough year, shedding 10 percentage points more than the 22% decline that the S&P 500 has seen since early January. It's home to many formerly high-flying tech and growth stocks, so losses have been more concentrated in this index than in more diversified ones like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
NASDAQ
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP): A Multidimensional Consumer Staples Stock
PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is a worldwide manufacturer of beverage and food products. Among its wide portfolio of brands, most need no introduction as they represent top consumer choices. As investors worry about the economy and the market faces downward pressure, Pepsi has managed to continue on the path of revenue growth and operational effectiveness. Inelastic demand for food/beverage products makes the company's profits resistant to worsening consumer sentiment and weakening spending. I am bullish on PEP stock.
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
NASDAQ
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
NASDAQ
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
NASDAQ
Chevron's Stock Rises to a Record High as Earnings Soar: Time to Buy a Buffett Favorite?
Chevron (NYSE: CVX) continued to capitalize on strong conditions in the oil and gas market. The energy giant's earnings soared well past analysts' expectations. That gave the oil company's stock the fuel to rally toward a record high. The rise in Chevron's stock price is further enriching Warren Buffett, whose...
NASDAQ
Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 32.43%. A...
NASDAQ
General Motors Is Making Money Again. Is the Stock a Buy?
General Motors (NYSE: GM) crushed it on earnings when it released third-quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday. Reporting $2.25 per share in profits and $41.9 billion, GM fell short of analyst projections for quarterly sales (Wall Street had expected to see $42.2 billion). Regardless, the profit GM reported was a full 20% ahead of expectations, sparking a mini-rally in GM stock. It rose 3.6% on earnings day, and a total of 6.8% in the three trading days since earnings came out.
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks That Could Gain 125% and 164% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Investor sentiment has deteriorated throughout the year, as persistent inflation and rapidly rising interest rates have called the economy's strength into question. During that time, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) have seen their share prices slip 84% and 58%, respectively. Both stocks currently sit near a 52-week low.
NASDAQ
Why InMode Stock Ignited This Week
Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) jumped 9% this past week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the medical technology specialist delivered strong third-quarter financial results. So what. InMode's revenue surged 29% year over year to $121.2 million, driven by rising demand for its minimally invasive surgical platforms....
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Vaxcyte Rose 110.7% This Week
Shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company, climbed 110.70% this week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $20.58. It then opened dramatically higher on Monday at $35.15 and climbed to a weekly and 52-week high of $43.65 on Friday before closing the week at $43.36. The stock is up more than 82% this year.
NASDAQ
Better Cloud Computing Stock: IBM vs. Alphabet
While tech stocks were hammered in 2022, the cloud computing industry barreled along at an impressive growth rate. According to research firm Gartner, the public cloud sector alone is estimated to grow 20% this year. This amounts to nearly half a trillion dollars in 2022. Just a decade ago, global...
NASDAQ
Devon Energy (DVN) on a Tear, Ahead of This Week’s Earnings Release
Oil and natural gas giant, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to release its Q3 results next week on November 1. For Q3, the Wall Street community expects DVN's EPS to almost double year-over-year compared to the prior-year quarter's EPS of $1.08 per share. The stock has gained 73% over the past year (not including dividends), while the S&P 500 (SPX) has lost 16%. Specifically, the stock has gained 35% over the past month, driven by OPEC+'s decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day.
Comments / 0