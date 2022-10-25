Ohio State football coach Ryan Day plans to have Jaxon Smith-Njigba back vs. Penn State

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return to Ohio State football's offense was short-lived Saturday against Iowa.

The Ohio State wide receiver played 22 of the team's 64 snaps according to tracking data from Pro Football Focus before leaving the game in the second quarter with a slight limp after attempting to catch a pass downfield from quarterback C.J. Stroud.

After coach Ryan Day said Smith-Njigba was on a "pitch count" of around 20 snaps after Saturday's game, he said he plans to have the receiver back against Penn State.

"We'll see as the week goes on. When you come out of games like that, you got to keep evaluating and see how things go. We'll keep figuirng stuff out and by the end of the week, we'll have a better idea."

Day said Smith-Njigba did not suffer an additional injury against Iowa, and reiterated that he wanted to keep the receiver to around 20 plays.

Smith-Njigba injured his hamstring in Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame and returned briefly against Toledo.

In three games, Smith-Njigba has five catches for 43 yards.

In Smith-Njigba's absence, Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. have become Stroud's main weapons in the passing game, bringing in 17 of the team's 29 touchdown receptions.

