ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day plans to have Jaxon Smith-Njigba back vs. Penn State

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCi4P_0im1PdCP00

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return to Ohio State football's offense was short-lived Saturday against Iowa.

The Ohio State wide receiver played 22 of the team's 64 snaps according to tracking data from Pro Football Focus before leaving the game in the second quarter with a slight limp after attempting to catch a pass downfield from quarterback C.J. Stroud.

After coach Ryan Day said Smith-Njigba was on a "pitch count" of around 20 snaps after Saturday's game, he said he plans to have the receiver back against Penn State.

"We'll see as the week goes on. When you come out of games like that, you got to keep evaluating and see how things go. We'll keep figuirng stuff out and by the end of the week, we'll have a better idea."

Ohio State football news:Join the Ohio State football insider text group with Bill Rabinowitz and Joey Kaufman

Day said Smith-Njigba did not suffer an additional injury against Iowa, and reiterated that he wanted to keep the receiver to around 20 plays.

Smith-Njigba injured his hamstring in Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame and returned briefly against Toledo.

In three games, Smith-Njigba has five catches for 43 yards.

In Smith-Njigba's absence, Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. have become Stroud's main weapons in the passing game, bringing in 17 of the team's 29 touchdown receptions.

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans

In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

A message to Penn State Football fans ahead of the Ohio State matchup

This Saturday, Penn State Football will take on the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside Beaver Stadium in a game that could make or break the Nittany Lions’ season. To the discontent of much of the fanbase, this game will kick off at noon. It’s not exactly ideal, but that doesn’t matter.
The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan

In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville teacher placed on leave after concerning video

The teacher in this story resigned his position on Oct. 28, 2022. For newer coverage, follow this link. WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville teacher and athletic coach was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday after a video featuring him talking with a female claiming to be underage circulated among students. School officials at Westerville […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire

COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Child with life-threatening injuries after East Side crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A child suffered life-threatening injuries early Thursday in a two-car crash on the East Side. A child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is in critical condition after a two-car crash near the intersection of Noe Bixby Road and East Livingston Avenue about 6 a.m. The status of the drivers […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Overnight fire ruins Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus youth influencer falls victim to teen car thieves

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Donovan Lewis’s mother: ‘I’m tired of being quiet’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Coroner’s office has ruled the police shooting death of an unarmed Black man a homicide. According to the autopsy report, 20-year-old Donovan Lewis died within minutes of being shot by Columbus Police Officer Ricky Anderson in the Hilltop neighborhood in August. A single bullet shot through Lewis’ abdomen, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Dublin Restaurant suspended by Tax Commissioner, signage says

Noodle Topia, which is located at 7541 Sawmill Rd. in Dublin, has temporarily closed, and has been suspended by the Ohio Tax Commissioner, according to signs on the restaurant’s front door. The eatery has posted its own signage to inform customers that it is temporarily closed on one of...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 40, dead after east Columbus shooting near bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday evening near a bar on the east side. Officers went to the 1000 block of Country Club Road just before 11:50 p.m. and found Jeffery Chandler, 40, with a gunshot wound. Police say Chandler was pronounced dead at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy