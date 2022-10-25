ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD releases video of suspect in shooting of 70-year-old woman

By Natalie Duddridge
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

New video shows stray bullet shooting that injured 70-year-old woman 02:20

NEW YORK -- Police have released new surveillance video of a suspect involved in Monday's stray-bullet shooting of a 70-year-old woman in Brooklyn .

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the woman's cousin who said she's now home recuperating, but she's in a lot of pain and traumatized.

The victim was minding her own business standing in front of a grocery store when she was hit by the stray bullet, the cousin said.

The video shows the person police say they are looking for. The man, who is seen on the footage wearing a red, white and black jacket, got into an argument with a guy in a yellow hat at around 2 p.m. in front of a deli at 1443 Fulton St., in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of the borough.

Police say the man in black and red pulled out a gun and began firing. Duddridge was told he was aiming for the guy in yellow, adding the 70-year-old woman was an innocent bystander, and was standing across the street when she was hit in the left thigh.

She was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Her cousin, Laurice Johnson, spoke for her Tuesday morning.

"She's saying, 'At least I'm not paralyzed. I'm not dead,'" Johnson said. "She doesn't bother anybody. She was going about her business. She went to the supermarket, she got her stuff, came out, said she felt the hit. She heard the shot, so she put it together that that's what it is," and added when asked how she's doing, "It's painful, of course."

Police say the suspect took off on a blue moped. He's described as in his 20s.

Duddridge spoke to a deli worker named Ahmed, who said the argument started in the store. He's not sure over what, but then it spilled onto the street.

"Two guys over there, they were fighting over there. The other guy had guns. They came outside, fighting and taking the guns ... running over there they shooting," the worker said.

He said the man with a yellow hat, who police are looking to question, was back in the deli on Tuesday morning.

"Yeah, he's here, like before, 10 minutes," the worker said.

The victim's cousin said good Samaritans did try to help her until police arrived.

Meanwhile, investigators say if you have information about the suspect and person they'd like to question, please call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

CBS New York

