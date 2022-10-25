‘The Best Profession’: Washington Woods Elementary School principal enjoys interacting with students, staff in her role

Eric Zalas was looking for a fresh challenge. “After retiring from a successful marketing career, I hunkered down in my home office and immediately wrote five consecutive books (on euchre),” said Zalas, who retired from Roche in 2015. “I loved it. But spending that much time at the computer writing 10 hours a day came with a price. I got out of shape. So, I made a conscious decision to change all that. I joined Lifetime Fitness in Fishers and slowly began the process of transforming my body and improving my overall health. Weightlifting was just a natural progression in the evolution of developing a healthy lifestyle. It’s now part of my DNA. It feels odd if I don’t get over to the gym to get on a treadmill or lift some weights. I love having a healthy routine.”

