Movie to be filmed in Lima
LIMA — Matthew Sanders is making a movie in Lima. He has been writing for about five years. He has written screenplays, filmed some documentaries and published some books. Film making is his secret love. “We are looking for inspired actors and actresses to come out and be a...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
——- East Sidney was the scene last evening of a large gathering of Democrats. During the early evening the evidence of enthusiasm was shown by the continued firing of a cannon. When one walked up the main street of the village this enthusiasm was still further evidenced by the decorations of flags and bunting and lights that appeared at most every window.
dayton.com
10 of Dayton’s famous urban legends and ghostly tales
We’ve all heard urban legends, and through the years the Dayton Daily News has written about some of these when asked to look into them by readers. Some even have a grain of truth to them, having originated in a news story or in some forgotten corner of history. Here’s a look at some stories that have become Dayton legends:
Sidney Daily News
Trunk or Treat is a success
The Kiwanis Club of Sidney and Shelby County Libraries participated in the second annual Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities Wednesday evening. The two organizations combined their efforts and distributed books and coloring books to the trick or treaters. Firefighters with the Sidney Fire...
Sidney Daily News
Led Zeppelin ready to rock theatre
SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre has announced Lez Zeppelin is the next show in its fall concert series. The group will perform on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. This all-girl quartet, Lez Zeppelin, has gained unanimous critical acclaim as one of...
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Echoes of 32 and 13
I was still smiling while having breakfast this past Sunday morning. What a weekend it had been. I was honored to be on the microphone when the football numbers of Mike Flanagan (32, 1968-70) and Kris Haines (13, 1972-74) were retired at Friday night’s season finale at Sidney Memorial Stadium. I’ve detailed their gridiron exploits the past few weeks, so I’ll opt here for a brief trio of additional personal memories.
dayton.com
Who was Jack Roschman? Meet the man behind Rax, Burger Chef and Ponderosa Steakhouse
John A. “Jack” Roschman, a co-founder of Ponderosa Steakhouse and the founder of the Rax Roast Beef chain, had strong connections to Dayton, Springfield and southwest Ohio during his fascinating life. Rax restaurants returned to the news recently with an announcement of a new restaurant opening in Clark...
Sidney Daily News
It’s time for trick or treat
Eliza, 13, Henry, 11, Greta, 5, and Molly Fullenkamp, 8, receive treats from Ernestine Daughtery during Thursday’s trick or treat in Fort Loramie. The siblings were dresses as Roman goddesses and gladiators. The trick or treaters are the children of Leah and the late John Fullenkamp, of Fort Loramie.
countynewsonline.org
Halloween Parade Beggar’s Night
Downtown Greenville was transformed into a trail of Halloween. After a Halloween Parade and a costume judging at the circle a big crowd lined up on both sides of the Broadway to get the treats that were handed out by many of the businesses on Broadway. Prizes have been awarded...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Antonio Sanots, 38, of Harrison Township, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Lilly Woo Quach, 28, of San Diego, California, was charged with...
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
Sidney Daily News
Anna students to perform ‘Night of One Acts’
ANNA — The Anna High School Drama Club is presenting the 55th annual Night of One Acts on Thursday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 5. Three one-act comedies will be presented at 7 p.m. in Milliette Auditorium. The first play is “You’re Driving Me Crazy!” and is directed by...
daytonlocal.com
The story behind Frankenstein’s Castle at Hills & Dales
Closed in 1967, mysterious tales about the tower at Hills & Dales still persist, but what is the real story?. All types of sensational stories and mysterious tales have circulated the Miami Valley concerning this now permanently sealed tower. Did Frankenstein really live there? Obviously not. But do ghostly figures haunt the tower? Who is the lady in the black robe? And are there really ghostly silhouettes charred into those three-foot thick stone walls?
Sidney Daily News
Football: Sidney falls 55-14 to Kings in playoff opener
KINGS MILLS — Sidney couldn’t keep up with Kings in a Division II, Region 8 playoff opener on Friday and had its season end. The Knights scored touchdowns on their first seven drives and handed the Yellow Jackets a 55-14 loss. Sidney finishes the season 4-7. Kings (9-1)...
Bob Evans to offer free meals to veterans
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bob Evans restaurants are serving those who served a free meal on Veterans Day. According to a release by Bob Evans, veterans and active duty members of the military can choose a free meal from a special menu available all day. “We don’t take for granted that the freedom to gather […]
Sidney Daily News
Women in STEMM Expo held at Edison
PIQUA – Edison State Community College will be hosting the 15th annual Women in STEMM Expo from 9 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The expo is open to junior high and high school students in the Miami Valley. There will be about 400 young women in attendance. According to a press release, “the event is designed to help increase awareness and boost interest within science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM) career fields among young women.”
Sidney Daily News
All treats, no tricks in Fort Loramie
Kinlee Meyer, 7, left, adds to her stockpile of treats from Hailey Meyer, 13, and Bailey Gehret, 13. Kinlee is the daughter of Brad and Miranda Meyer of Fott Loramie. Camille Meyer, 2, examines her cache of treats as Dan Schmiesing offers her more. Camille is the daughter of Justen and Tori Meyer of Fort Loramie.
Sidney Daily News
UVCC to host fall community open house
PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center will host an open house at the Willowbrook Environmental Education Center on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1-4 p.m. The afternoon will include guided autumn nature walks through the Willowbrook land lab. Visitors can see first-hand the wide variety of experiences, subjects, and skills that Landscape and Natural Resources students are exposed to throughout the year in this lab.
Sidney Daily News
Norcold plant closing
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Two local plants — one in Shelby County, the other in Darke County — will be closing their doors. Thetford LLC, a leader in RV and marine toilets and sanitation solutions, together with Norcold LLC, the premier brand in RV refrigerators (collectively, “Thetford North America”), announced to employees and customers Thursday they will be transferring all U.S. refrigerator manufacturing to other global company owned and operated manufacturing facilities, resulting in the closure of two Ohio-based Norcold locations over the coming months.
