Do NY Realtors Have To Disclose If The Home You Buy Is Haunted?
Let’s say you’re a homeowner that keeps hearing footsteps up the stairs when nobody else is in the house, a specific painting keeps falling off the wall no matter how well you attach it, and you occasionally wake up with unexplained scratches on your arm. You’re probably going to call either a priest or a real estate agent.
‘Livid’ in New York: Seven Times Saturday Night Live Attacked Upstate NY
It's not often that Upstate New York is mentioned on Saturday Night Live, but when it happens, it's almost never good. SNL debuted in October of 1975, and has been making audiences laugh for (most of) the show's 47 seasons on NBC. The show has launched the careers of some of the most famous comedic actors ever, including Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Mike Myers and many, many more.
16 Ways To Celebrate National Chocolate Day in Upstate New York
Yes, every day is National Chocolate Day for many of us. There is a "national food holiday" virtually every day on the calendar, it can be pretty hard to keep track. But they are great. They give a certain food (or drink) item a few moments in the spotlight. National Chocolate Day (October 28) is one of the best.
There are Only 3 Stores in Upstate NY That Sell This OG Candy Bar!
Check out the first candy bar in America! It turns 110 today and I had the best experience making my own. See where you can get this amazing sweet treat in Upstate New York. There are only 3 stores that carry them. Check Out How I Made My Own Sweet...
If You See a Bat This Winter, New York DEC Says Leave it Alone
It's international Bat Week, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation wants to teach you how to save bats that stay here during the winter months. According to a press release from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, there's one rule every New Yorker needs to follow this winter. If you see a bat, stay away. And you'd be well-served to put off any winter cave or mine trips you've been planning, as those are popular places for bats to hibernate for the winter.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Famous ‘Gonzo’ Journalist Once Worked in Upstate New York
Did you know famous gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson once worked as a reporter in Upstate New York?. Before Thompson gained fame with his unique brand of drug-and-booze-fueled reporting for the likes of Rolling Stone magazine, he was a fledgling "regular" reporter fresh out of the military. After being discharged...
Lonely? Here’s How You Can Make Friends in CNY
Considering much of CNY is typically rural, it can be hard to meet new friends. But when technology rules our lives, how do you meet new people outside of social media, online video games, and dating apps?. Whether most of your college friends have moved away, you've moved, or you're...
Are There Any Banned Books in New York? Plus One That Should Be
Despite the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution -- which most people agree is a solid idea -- there are books that are "challenged" in America every year for one reason or another. Banning books is never a good idea. When ideas are suppressed, you're creeping toward totalitarianism. That's not...
See NASA’s Stunning Pics of Upstate NY Fall Colors – From Space!
NASA’s deep space photography never fails to amaze. Their recent spectacular photos from the James Webb telescope capture the beauty and majesty of wonders far beyond our own planet. But even with their new tool, that doesn’t mean NASA doesn’t look down from time to time to capture Earth’s amazing sights, either.
New York’s Top Halloween Movie For Kids Is One Of The Freakiest
To me, there’s a difference between horror movies and Halloween movies. For every Nightmare on Elm Street, Jeepers Creepers, and Hereditary there’s The Addams Family, Hocus Pocus, and Scooby Doo and the Witch’s Ghost. Typically, the line is drawn short of an R rating, but while keeping the spirit of the season.
Hunters Caught Illegally Baiting Deer & Bear, 1 Even Posted on Social Media
You just can't fix stupid. If you're going to hunt illegally by baiting deer and bears in New York you probably shouldn't post about it on social media. A hunter is accused of killing a mama bear while it was eating out of a neighborhood dumpster with its cubs, first with a bow and then with a shotgun after tracking it into the woods. If that wasn't bad enough, several pictures of the hunter, two friends, the bear, and the shotgun were posted on social media.
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York
Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
Is New York State’s Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish Really That Shocking?
Thanksgiving is the big dance for food. Are you prepared and ready? What side dishes are the most popular to feature at your dinner?. Zippia did research to determine the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in each state. They were able to publish their findings on Thrillist in an easy-to-digest map:
‘A Blessing!’ Woman Marvels at Majestic Deer Seen Only in Upstate NY!
There's a growing herd of very rare, white deer in Upstate New York, and a woman took to social media recently to show off her blessed encounter!. These deer defy all laws of nature, and considering that these majestic-looking creatures could be an easy meal for hungry predators, it's hard to believe that they're not only surviving but thriving!
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York
There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
Where To Buy Fresh Local Cranberries In Upstate New York For Thanksgiving
Your Thanksgiving table will have all of the standard dishes. Are you looking for fresh cranberries to make some cranberry sauce? Here's where to buy them in Upstate New York. Did you know that the recipe for cranberry sauce is almost as old as the United States itself? The recipe for cranberry sauce appears in the 1796 edition of The Art of Cookery by Amelia Simmons. This classic book is the first known cookbook authored by an American.
Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen
How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
