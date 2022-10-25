Read full article on original website
Drugs Found in Safe after Suspect Tries to Flee in Belfast, Maine
Police have arrested a Wiscasset man in Belfast after finding a safe in his vehicle containing fentanyl, heroin, and meth. The incident occurred on October 4, 2022 when the Belfast Police Department pulled over a vehicle on Hunt Road. Authorities had received complaints of a suspicious vehicle in the area.
Person of Interest Admits to Setting Over 20 Roadside Fires in Maine
Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Maine Forest Rangers said they have found the individual who set over 20 roadside fires in the state of Maine. Officials said the person setting the fires admitted to it after being interviewed by State Fire Marshal Investigator Kenneth Tabor and Maine Forest Ranger Matt Bennett.
68-Year-Old Man “Lit Himself on Fire” and Dies in Poland, Maine
68-Year-Old Man “lit himself on fire” and Dies in Poland, Maine. The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a man “lit himself on fire” and died at the Big Apple Convenience Store on Maine Street in Poland on Tuesday morning. According to Shannon Moss,...
19-Year-Old Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash in North Berwick, Maine
A 19-year-old man died early Monday morning after his car went off the road in the southern Maine town of North Berwick. North Berwick Police say Xavier Skidds of Lebanon was driving on Beech Ridge Road near Diamond Hill Road when his Ford Focus left the roadway and struck several trees.
Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
Martha Stewart has a ‘Great Foodie Morning’ in Maine
Martha Stewart was in Maine over the weekend and visited a few of the foodie sights in Portland. On Sunday Morning, she went to the Standard Baking Co on Commercial Street. She said on her Instagram post that she enjoyed “coffee, breads, english muffins etc.”. Post Goes Viral. Stewart...
Two People Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision in Waterboro, Maine
Two People Killed in Two Vehicle Collision in Waterboro. Two people have died following a crash early Tuesday morning in Waterboro, Maine. A 47-year-old woman from North Waterboro and a 51-year-old man from Westbrook were killed when their vehicles collided on Thompson Road around 7:45 a.m. on October 18, 2022.
