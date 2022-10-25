ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

Person of Interest Admits to Setting Over 20 Roadside Fires in Maine

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Maine Forest Rangers said they have found the individual who set over 20 roadside fires in the state of Maine. Officials said the person setting the fires admitted to it after being interviewed by State Fire Marshal Investigator Kenneth Tabor and Maine Forest Ranger Matt Bennett.
MAINE STATE
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires

Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
MAINE STATE
Martha Stewart has a ‘Great Foodie Morning’ in Maine

Martha Stewart was in Maine over the weekend and visited a few of the foodie sights in Portland. On Sunday Morning, she went to the Standard Baking Co on Commercial Street. She said on her Instagram post that she enjoyed “coffee, breads, english muffins etc.”. Post Goes Viral. Stewart...
MAINE STATE
Two People Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision in Waterboro, Maine

Two People Killed in Two Vehicle Collision in Waterboro. Two people have died following a crash early Tuesday morning in Waterboro, Maine. A 47-year-old woman from North Waterboro and a 51-year-old man from Westbrook were killed when their vehicles collided on Thompson Road around 7:45 a.m. on October 18, 2022.
WATERBORO, ME
Presque Isle, ME
