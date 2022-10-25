Read full article on original website
Related
fortatkinsononline.com
Evers, Barnes versus Johnson, Michels; vote Nov. 8
Under the leadership of Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes Wisconsin now has the lowest unemployment rate and highest budget surplus in state history. The state’s bond rating has been upgraded, reflecting their commitment to paying down Wisconsin’s debt. [wispolitics.com] Our economy is strong. Tony has vetoed over 100...
fortatkinsononline.com
Kansas A.G.: Fort, Cambridge men, Milton company banned, face $230,000 in fines
Two Wisconsin men, one from Fort Atkinson and another from Cambridge, along with a Milton-based roofing company have been banned from doing business in the state of Kansas, according to information released Thursday by the Kansas Attorney General’s office. Additionally, the men and company have been ordered to pay...
Comments / 0