Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Matthew Perry recalls Salma Hayek's questionable acting advice
Matthew Perry is clearly not afraid to negatively name-drop his fellow celebrities in his new memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. After being raked over the coals for wishing Keanu Reeves dead, a new anecdote from the book pokes fun at co-star Salma Hayek for her methodology on the set of their film Fools Rush In.
Liam Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill as The Witcher's Geralt Of Rivia
Woof, we weren’t kidding when we called Henry Cavill “Mr. Popular” earlier this week, huh?. This, in reference to a press release dropped on our heads by Netflix today, announcing that Cavill will not be returning as Geralt Of Rivia for the fourth season of its fantasy adaptation The Witcher, and will, instead, be replaced by Quibi’s own Liam Hemsworth in the part.
Christian Bale solves a mystery with a young Edgar Allan Poe in this trailer for The Pale Blue Eye
Agatha Christie-style locked room puzzle box mysteries are big these days, with Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion hitting Netflix in a few months, and Arthur Conan Doyle-style mysteries where one mildly sociopathic genius connects the dots that nobody else can see are an evergreen subject for network TV procedurals, but what about spooky horror mysteries with flowery prose and skeletons and heavy winter coats to protect sad people from chilly weather that reflects their chill demeanor? Where, in other words, are the Edgar Allan Poe-inspired mysteries?
Screenwriter Kelly Marcel will also direct Venom 3
Back in June, star Tom Hardy shared that the script for the third Venom was complete. Now, Deadline has reported that the movie’s director will be none other than screenwriter Kelly Marcel, who also penned and produced the first two installments. Per Variety, this will be her directorial feature debut. Her other writing credits include Fifty Shades Of Grey and Cruella.
Jason Bateman and Jude Law to follow the Black Rabbit in mysterious Netflix drama
Two famous actors are getting together for a thing we know very little about, which means we all get to experience the excitement of seeing their names and faces next to each other—even if we get very little else out of it. The two famous actors are Jason Bateman and Jude Law, and Deadline says they’re going to executive produce and star in a new limited series for Netflix called Black Rabbit. Bateman will also direct, and the series will be written by Kate Susman and King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin.
Disney Plus is developing a solo Vision show with Paul Bettany
[Note: This story contains spoilers for WandaVision.]. Paul Bettany is set to potentially return to the small-screen side of the MCU, with Deadline reporting that development has begun on a new Disney+ seriescentered on his robot good guy Vision—reportedly titled Vision Quest. Bettany was, of course, one half of...
Nick Kroll discusses making Big Mouth more inclusive
Six seasons in, it’s inevitable for any show to evolve. For the middle school-set Big Mouth, it could also be called growing up. In a new interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut, star and co-creator Nick Kroll addresses how the Netflix animated show has become more inclusive over the years.
How does James Gunn's arrival at DC Films affect JJ Abrams?
With Marvel’s James Gunn now helping to oversee DC Comics’ movie and TV slate for Warner Bros., big changes are likely in store for the studio that Batman and Superman call home. Warner Bros. was in an enviable position when, in 2019 the studio closed a $250 million...
Jeff Goldblum in talks to play Wicked's Wizard Of Oz
Jeff Goldblum is being considered for a key role in Universal’s long-gestating plans to make a movie out of Tony-winning Wizard Of Oz musical Wicked, Deadline reports. Although nothing’s set in stone, and a deal is still reportedly a long way off, Goldblum is being considered—would you believe it?—for the role of the musical’s charismatic, manipulative, enigmatic, and ultimately self-serving Wizard. Shock of shocks, we know.
From Wakanda Forever to Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, November is moviegoing month
November brings a slew of must-watch movies to your local cineplex—and, as is more and more often the case, streaming to your living room. We upgrade from Black Adam to Black Panther this month, with Marvel’s much-buzzed-about sequel, Wakanda Forever. Amy Adams’ Disenchanted is another long-awaited sequel, and comedy music fans have been craving the feature-length version of Weird Al’s wacky biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. And Oscar regulars Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Williams, Timothée Chalamet, and Carey Mulligan throw themselves into the awards fray. The Oscars may not be until March 2023, but ’tis the season! Read on for The A.V. Club’s guide to the November films worth the price of popcorn.
Matthew Perry quickly backtracks his musings on Keanu Reeves' death
After taking aim at innocent bystander and national treasure Keanu Reeves, Friends’ Matthew Perry has offered an apology for contemplating Reeves’ continued existence in his new book, Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry now says, per The Hollywood Reporter....
Per Chloë Grace Moretz, prepping for a Martin Scorsese film involves a big cardboard box and a lot of movies
When a passion for the form is at the core of your directorial philosophy, as is the case with Martin Scorsese, watching is just as important as creating. It’s something Chloë Grace Moretz learned when she was just a tween, starring in Scorsese’s 2011 film Hugo. In an exclusive interview with The A.V. Club’s own Jack Smart, The Peripheral star recalls Hugo’s road to fruition, which she says began with a movie ultramarathon courtesy of Scorsese.
5 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, October 28, to Sunday, October 30. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. The White Lotus brings us more rich-people chaos. HBO, Sunday,...
In a lengthy Notes app statement, Elon Musk asserts he bought Twitter to "help humanity"
Well, it’s official: Elon Musk owns Twitter, and he’s being predictably obnoxious about it. According to a new, lengthy Notes app statement from the world’s richest man, Musk didn’t purchase Twitter to acquire more wealth, or a more secure playground for complaining about the Rings Of Power. The way he tells it, Musk’s intention in buying Twitter is actually to “help humanity.”
William Jackson Harper joins Ant Man 3 and whoops, Twitter just lost its mind again
The Good Place star William Jackson Harper has just lined up his next film role, with Variety reporting that the Midsommar actor will soon be joining the MCU in next February’s Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania in an undisclosed role, and—hey, wait, do you hear that?. No, okay,...
Commentary
While Taylor Swift is singing about having karma on her side, Kanye is self destructing. Maybe it's time to finally…
Cate Blanchett and Succession's Harriet Walter get profoundly gentle in tonight's Documentary Now!
Last week, while discussing Documentary Now!’s fourth season premiere, I wrote at some length about the show’s tendency toward synthesis—the idea of jamming two big, silly ideas drawn from the vast world of non-fiction filmmaking together, and seeing if they make something more, or at least something funnier, than the sum of their parts. Tonight’s sophomore installment of the season, “Two Hairdressers In Bagglyport,” isn’t that kind of Documentary Now! episode, though—even if early press releases cited two wildly disparate documentaries as its inspiration.
Ghosts star Rebecca Wisocky walks us through tonight's Hetty-focused episode
[Editor’s note: This interview contains spoilers from the Ghosts episode “Halloween 2: The Ghost Of Hetty’s Past,” which premiered October 27.]. Rebecca Wisocky knows Hetty Woodstone is a hypocrite—but that’s precisely what makes her so funny. “I think she’s such a good example of [the fact that] evolution is not linear, and it’s difficult and hard-won,” Wisocky told The A.V. Club of the Victorian-era lady of the manor she plays in Ghosts. “She wants to grow and change, and she sees all the benefits of doing so, yet she remains kind of entrenched in these prejudices of her time, and I think that’s what makes her human.”
Before the Guardians, James Gunn made some of the weirdest superhero movies of all time
Fair to say that this past week has been the biggest one of James Gunn’s career: Eight years after making an international name for himself with Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy—and four since Disney unceremoniously fired him from the franchise, before sheepishly bringing him back once it was clear that all of the most beloved aspects of those (very successful) films were a direct product of Gunn’s tastes, obsessions, and instincts—the Distinguished Competition over at DC Films made massive headlines on Tuesday by announcing that it was putting Gunn in charge. Along with The Conjuring franchise’s Peter Safran, Gunn is being handed the keys to a battered, damaged, but not unsalvageable kingdom, with an eye on fulfilling Warner Bros. Discovery’s very clearly stated goal to find a producer as adept at making popular superhero movies—and churning out regular superhero billions—as Marvel’s Kevin Feige.
